ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Former deputy sentenced to 21+ years for snap-chatting NC teens sexually: DOJ

By Connor Lomis
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Colorado deputy was sentenced to 262 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for sexually snap-chatting teenage girls in Union County, according to the DOJ.

Vincent Potter, 38, formerly of Colorado, was ordered to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

2 charged following fatal shooting in Cherokee Co.

Court documents state between Jan. and April 2021; Potter used Snapchat to convince and persuade two teenage girls to send him sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.

At the time, Potter was a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

Communication with the teens began in early 2021, documents said. Both girls were in Union County, and over the course of their snap-chatting, Potter pretended to be both a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old male.

“Potter is an online predator who contacted vulnerable children via social media and used
deception, pressure, and threats to coerce his young victims into sending him sexually explicit
images and videos of themselves,” said U.S. Attorney King.

Documents said that Potter enticed the minors to send him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct, threatening that he would release their images to their friends and the internet if they didn’t comply.

“Potter was a sworn officer of the law, which makes this case particularly disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney King.

Potter remains in federal custody and will be sent to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender-affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Union County, SC
Union County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Reward money revoked in unsolved Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Shooting#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Cherokee Co
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy