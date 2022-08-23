Read full article on original website
Full AC/GC Results To Gowrie: Southeast Valley Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys team wins the Southeast Valley Invitational with a score of 51. In the 5k run, Gavin Sloss was able to lead the pack for the Chargers finishing 5th and also Bo Arrasmith finished at the top of the chart with an individual placement of 7th along with Andrew Mahaffey finishing in 8th. Lance Bunde and Noah Kading both placed in the top 20.
Some Results In Gowrie Cross Country Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Gowrie for a meet at Southeast Valley Thursday. In the first meet, the AC/GC girls team brought home 2nd place and finishing behind St. Edmonds by one point. St. Edmonds is ranked number 4 in the state. The Lady Chargers had overall four medalists. More results will be posted when they are made available.
WCV Volleyball Starts off Season with a Bang, Cross Country and Football Look to Follow Suit
Tuesday night the West Central Valley volleyball team headed up to Panora and faced off against the Panorama Panthers. Last year the two teams played some tough sets, but this year the Wildcats showed that it was their game. The first set had a good gap in the score, with...
Jayette Swimmers Dominate in Opening Night Victory
PHS Swimmers hosted Algona tonight with the final score Perry 88, Algona 55, 10 first place. finishes, 4 personal best times. Zoe Hibbert, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Sophie McDevitt, Lilly Riley, 1st place, 2:04.02. 200 Freestyle. Emily Dowd, 3rd, with a personal best time, 2:26.23. Jenna Nelson, 2nd, 2:26.23. 200 Individual Medley.
DCG Looks For Key Home Win
Dallas Center – Grimes football will be gearing up for a week 1 matchup against a good program in North Polk in Grimes, as the Mustangs will be looking to put together a good performance and grab another win on the season. Mustang football was able to get a...
Panthers Volleyball Drops First Match Of The Regular Season
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team had their first match of the season on Tuesday dropping all three sets. The Panthers volleyball team took the court for the first time this year in the regular season when they took on the West Central Valley Wildcats in Panora on Tuesday and were in a battle but ultimately came up short losing all three sets.
Perry Football Preparing to Face Experienced Ogden Team
The Perry football team will travel to Ogden tomorrow night to take on the Bulldogs in a 7:00 varsity kickoff. Perry enters play 0-1 after dropping a 39-21 week 0 matchup to Panorama. Ogden scrimmaged Woodward Granger last week in a game that didn’t count toward regular season standings.
Jayette Swimmers Ready to Splash Into Action Tonight
The Perry high school swim team will begin the brand new season tonight when they host Algona in a 6:30 meet at the McCreary Center. Jean Dowd returns to lead a strong contingent of Perry swimmers headlined by state qualifier Quin Mahler-Moreno. The sophomore qualified for state in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Sophia McDevitt and Lily Riley both return this year with state experience from a season ago. McDevitt, Riley, Mahler-Moreno and graduate Jaylene Karolus qualified in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
AC/GC Lady Chargers Fall In Game 1 Of Regular Season
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Lady Charger volleyball team fall in game one of the regular season against Van Meter Tuesday. The Van Meter Lady Bulldogs came out and grabbed the first set by a score of 25 to 20. AC/GC was able to battle back and steal set two in a very tightly contested match 26 to 24. Again in set three both teams fought hard but Van Meter won the set by a score of 27 to 25. And finally in the fourth set the Lady Bulldogs snagged their first victory over the Chargers with a score of 25 to 17 to seal the game.
Game Day! Perry Travels To Ogden
The Perry football team (0-1) will travel to Ogden (0-0) tonight for a non-district battle with Ogden. The Bulldogs defeated Perry 33-0 in last year’s season opener. Ogden started the season 4-0 but dropped five straight to close the year, including the playoff opener. Perry head coach Bryce Pierce...
Seasons Start for WCV Fall Sports
Last night was the first volleyball game of the season, and the West Central Valley Wildcats opened with a game against a big conference and cross county rival. The Wildcats traveled to Panora to take on the Panorama Panthers in the crucial first game. Tune in tomorrow for more on how the game went.
ADM Volleyball Opens Up Today
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball will be opening up their season today when they take on multiple teams in Adel in a quad meet. Some of the teams that the Tigers will be taking on include Algona, Des Moines Christian, and Newton. ADM will be under the direction of first year head...
Panthers Football Week Zero Performance Headlined By Returning Starters
The week zero game last week between the Panorama Panthers and Perry Bluejays is officially in the books and the game was headlined by this year’s returning starters. The Panthers and Bluejays had a week zero game on the schedule which saw the Class 1A Panthers taking on the Class 4A Bluejays at Dewey Field in Perry with the outcome of the game swinging in favor of the Panthers by a final score of 39-21.
Panora Park And Recreation New Youth Volleyball Program
The Panora Park and Recreation Department is offering a new program this year for the youth. The Panorama Volleyball League will be new for youth that are in grades sixth through eighth. This league will be for any girl looking to continue or start the game of volleyball. The seasons run from December 3rd through January 28th with games on Saturdays and practices will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting on November 3rd.
Onken is Ops Director in Nashville
Hannah Onken, a 2015 Greene County High School graduate, is the Director of Operations for the AAA Nashville Sounds baseball team, the top minor league club of the Milwaukee Brewers. The former high school softball slugger on 2014 and ’15 Ram softball teams that placed third at State Tournaments both years, has traded an optic yellow ball for a white one.
Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, 66, of Boone
Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, age 66 of Boone, will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Linden, IA. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Lots of Positive Results from Greene County Residents at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair has come to a close and a number of Greene County residents were represented. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway tells Raccoon Valley Radio there were 44 purple ribbons for livestock, horse and dog, along with ten blue ribbons and 12 red ribbons for static exhibits. She talks about the sheer amount of entries at the state fair the 4-H’ers had in her first year as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator.
McCreary Community Building Adjusts Pool Hours
The Perry McCreary Community Building recently announced a change in hours for the pool that are now in effect. Due to the beginning of the school year as well as staff shortages the new hours for the entire pool area including the pool, sauna and hot tub are 6-10 a.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drought Conditions Lessen In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions lessen with summer winding down. According to the US Drought Monitor, a majority of Dallas County is in a moderate drought but a small portion in the northwest corner of the county is abnormally dry. The Northwest corner of Guthrie County is considered to be not in a drought, while the center to northern half is abnormally dry and the southern part of the county is conisdered to be in a moderate drought. All of Greene County except for the southwestern potion is abnormally dry. The southwest part of Greene County is considered to be not in a drought.
Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center
Funeral services for Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center, will be Sunday, August 28th at 1:30 pm at the Bowman United Methodist Church near Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Kelly. Son, Zaire. Parents, Mark and Heidi and brother, Heath.
