Ossian, IA

Iowa Ticket Falls One Number Short Of Mega Millions Jackpot

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) — A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99-million-dollar Mega Millions prize. The ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers — but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing. The ticket holder will still get a one-million-dollar prize when they bring it into Lottery headquarters. It was the only ticket in the picture to come close to the jackpot. No one had all the numbers so that the jackpot will increase for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing. (Estimated 116 million as of Monday)

Learfield News Data Wire

Unemployment Tax for Businesses To Drop

(Des Moines, IA) — Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says the amount Iowa businesses pay into the fund for benefits for unemployment compensation will drop to the lowest rate in more than two decades. Townsend says employers will see an average 25 percent reduction in their unemployment taxes next year due to the rate decrease. That news comes as Iowa’s unemployment rate drops to levels before the pandemic.
Since July 16th, Over 535 Iowans Have Texted 988 To Chat With A Counselor

(Des Moines, IA) — The 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. Peggy Huppert is executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Iowa). Her organization thought it would take “some time” to build to a high call level, but she says it practically happened “right off the bat.” Huppert says Iowa was better positioned than other states for the national launch of 9-8-8 because CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City and Foundation Two Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids had already been handling suicide prevention hotline texts and phone calls. In the month of July, 9-8-8 counselors who received calls referred 325 Iowans to other mental health providers.
Warehouse On Iowa State Fairgrounds Destroyed By Fire

(Des Moines, IA) — A warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds has been destroyed by an early morning fire. Crews were dispatched to the location at about 2:30 a-m Wednesday. Firefighters say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the Campbell’s Concessions warehouse as they arrived. An aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above. Officials say the building is a complete loss and there was damage done to some nearby trailers. No injuries were reported.
Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Plans To Renovate Livestock Buildings On Fairgrounds

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans to spend 25 million dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director, Peter Cownie, says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. Cownie says each barn need some type of work and they will renovate them while still keeping their historic appearance. Cownie says they will have more details on the renovation schedule when they meet in October.
Iowa Kids Need to Be Up to Date on Vaccinations Before School Starts

(Des Moines, IA) — As Iowa schools prepare to open for fall classes, parents are urged to ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Doctor Nathan Boonstra, a general pediatrician with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says in addition to the state-required shots, parents should also get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. He says that’s because some children do get very sick from the virus in rare cases. Boonstra also says parents should double-check with their child’s pediatrician this year as many families have missed recent routine physical examinations due to the pandemic.
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing

(Manchester, IA) — A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew a crowd of more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
Osage Man Charged with Murdering Woman Whose Head Was Found In A Northern Iowa Park

(Mason City, IA) — A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later, a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records, which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore’s living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared and the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
Republicans sweep Iowa State Fair Straw Poll

(Des Moines) Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair Straw Poll. Conducted on iPads at the Secretary of State’s booth inside the Varied Industries Building, the poll gauged fairgoers’ support for candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Governor’s races. It was held throughout the State Fair, August 11-21. More than 2,600 individuals cast votes.
CDC Estimate: Vast Majority Of Iowa Kids Have Had COVID

(Atlanta, GA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a vast majority of Iowa kids have had COVID. The CDC analyzed samples from children between the ages of six months and 17 years who had blood drawn at commercial labs for non-COVID tests in May and June. The top government health agency says about 84-and-a-half percent of Iowa children have had COVID or were recovering from an infection in late spring. Those kids had antibodies present in their blood. Another study found those antibodies drop after about three months and disappear after a year.
Iowa Politicos React To Biden’s College Student Loan Decision

(UNDATED) — Both major party candidates in Iowa’s second congressional district are critical of the president’s move to forgive some student loan debt. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says those who didn’t attend college or have paid off their loans shouldn’t be on the hook for someone else’s debt. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, the Democrat running against Hinson, says the president’s plan falls short in addressing the root problems of college affordability. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican, says the president’s plan is unfair to those who didn’t attend college or have already paid off their student loans. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says canceling student debt discourages people from keeping their word that they’ll repay loans. Democratic challenger Mike Franken calls the president’s plan a welcome step but says there’s still a need for meaningful legislation to help lower the cost of attending college and trade schools.
DeJear Unveils Education Funding Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — Democrat Deidre DeJear says if she’s elected governor, she’ll push for an immediate 300-million-dollar cash infusion for Iowa’s public K-through-12 schools. She says for the next school year, public schools should get at least a four percent annual increase in general state support to help deal with rising expenses, address unpredictable enrollment numbers, and address gaps in student achievement. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann issued a statement accusing DeJear of offering false promises and said incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds had put more money toward public education every year she’s been, governor.
Iowa native discusses issues in Ukraine with Russian invasion

(Le Mars, IA) — A Maurice, Iowa, native who has lived in Ukraine for more than 15 years is back in the area to connect with her family and her mission supporters. Miranda Heytsi, her husband, and their church in Tyachiv ministered to refugees fleeing the country when the Russian invasion started six months ago. She says hundreds of people passed through their community trying to escape to different countries, and many returned to them because they weren’t allowed to cross the border. Now they work with refugees who stayed there. Miranda Heytsi attended school in Sioux Center and Orange City and first traveled to Ukraine in 1999 while a college student. Miranda married her husband Vasya in 2006 and has lived in that country ever since.
Senator Chuck Grassley Agrees To October Debate With Challenger Michael Franken

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley has agreed to an October debate with his challenger Michael Franken. Iowa PBS will host the broadcast October 6th at 7:00 p-m. The debate will give the Republican incumbent Grassley and his Democratic opponent Franken a chance to discuss their political positions and answer questions ahead of the midterm election in November. Franken defeated former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer in the June primary. Grassley is running for an eighth six-year term.
Grassley Says At Least 70 Afghan Refugees in US Are a Security Threat

(Washington, DC) — Many thousands of refugees from Afghanistan have found new homes in the U-S in recent months, with several hundred settling in Iowa. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says there’s new evidence several dozens of them should never have been allowed into the country and at least 70 of them have been identified as possible national security threats. Grassley asked F-B-I Director Chris Wray during a U-S Senate panel meeting this month if he knew where the 70 are located. Grassley says Wray told him he didn’t know but promised he’d find out. Grassley also says there’s no way to know if any of the Afghans who now live in Iowa are among those considered possible security threats. But he adds he’s confident the vast majority of the refugees are “hard-working” people and will contribute to Iowa’s economy.
Leader Returns From Trip To Kosovo

(Johnston, IA) — The leader of the Iowa National Guard is back in the state after a trip to Kosovo where he toured several cities and observed military training. Adjutant General Ben Corell says it continues a ten-year sharing agreement between the two countries. The general says the Kosovo Security Forces have learned a lot and Iowa National Guard soldiers have learned how to train with a foreign military and build relationships. Corell says that’s especially important with the current political climate in Europe.
