Iowa Ticket Falls One Number Short Of Mega Millions Jackpot

(Washington, DC) — Many thousands of refugees from Afghanistan have found new homes in the U-S in recent months, with several hundred settling in Iowa. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says there’s new evidence several dozens of them should never have been allowed into the country and at least 70 of them have been identified as possible national security threats. Grassley asked F-B-I Director Chris Wray during a U-S Senate panel meeting this month if he knew where the 70 are located. Grassley says Wray told him he didn’t know but promised he’d find out. Grassley also says there’s no way to know if any of the Afghans who now live in Iowa are among those considered possible security threats. But he adds he’s confident the vast majority of the refugees are “hard-working” people and will contribute to Iowa’s economy.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO