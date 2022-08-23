Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
WUSA
The family of Christopher Brown hosts community back to school event in Southeast DC
Aug. 9, 2020, Washington, D.C. had their largest mass shooting. More than 20 people were shot at a block party on Dubois St. SE. Christopher Brown, 17, was killed.
washingtoninformer.com
Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm
Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
themunchonline.com
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
popville.com
Down Goes the Old Satellite Room behind 9:30 Club, Republic closing in Takoma Park and DC Doughnut closing in Georgetown
Thanks to Mark for sharing: “The old Satellite Room building attached to the 930 Club has been torn down :(. I guess there might still plans to build the “vintage” 9:30 Club on this spot? I had the impression they would simply renovate the space, not rebuild it from the ground up.”
New redevelopment project bringing over 300 apartments to West Baltimore
We've heard it from both the mayor and police commissioner, Michael Harrison, solving Baltimore crime is a long-term issue.
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
fox5dc.com
DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WJLA
Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, D.C area for their 29th season!
Universoul Circus is a fun-filled, interactive show ideal for entire family featuring performers from around the world and brand new acts in 2022. With a couple of weeks left, there’s still time to get your tickets before the last show on Labor Day at the Universoul Circus box office at National Harbor or online via Ticketmaster.
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
DC Police Investigate Possible Hate Crime in NW
D.C. police are investigating an incident that happened last week that is suspected to have been a hate crime. The police report that a man approached 3 people Thursday morning at 14th and K streets in Northwest, between Franklin Park and McPherson Square, and tried to talk with them. When the trio ignored him and […]
Commercial Observer
DC’s $200 Million 20 Mass Redevelopment Has a Delivery Date
Washington, D.C.’s 20 Mass, a major retail, hotel and office redevelopment, has a delivery date: first quarter 2023, according to the developer. Office Properties Income Trust owns the project, which The RMR Group is overseeing. It is expected to cost more than $200 million, according to a source close to the redevelopment.
WTOP
Happy ending for Maryland record store owner whose rent check was stolen, cashed for $9K
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday: Johnson Lee said Thursday his bank has credited his account for $9,000. “I just got the call. I just wanted to thank the fraud department, and also Neal Augenstein and the WTOP crew, for being there for us,” Lee said. Kyle Tarrance, Truist’s public affairs...
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
msn.com
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the following statement:. "The FBI is...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
Next City
Philadelphia, PA
