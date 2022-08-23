ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Up Close: In Conversation with Edited CEO Doug Kofoid

By Sarah Jones
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYEmB_0hRlFTvE00

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Doug Kofoid, CEO of retail intelligence firm Edited , discusses customer-centric retail experiences and the power of data .

Name: Doug Kofoid

Title: CEO

Company: Edited

Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn?

Healthcare has applied some effective measures to mitigate supply chain risk. Many of the healthcare players moved to a multi-supplier model for critical product components, regionalized their supplier model and increased inventory of those critical components.

On the other hand, industries that operated with just-in-time inventory have been hit much harder over the past couple of years. These same supply chain strategies can benefit apparel, including carrying extra inventory of the top-selling products.

How would you describe yourself as a consumer?

I’m particular about the product I’m buying and demanding in my user experience expectations. I want the brand to deliver on their promise to me by meeting or exceeding my expectations, and I want it at a good value—one of my favorite metrics is cost per wear. And I want a seamless, easy buying process.

What’s your typical work (or weekend) uniform?

For work, I wear jeans and a sports coat just about every day. Come the weekend, I simply take off the coat. However, when I was living in Paris, I loved the French style. I wore European sport coats—and scarves for that matter—with my American jeans every day, seven days a week. I felt great.

Which fashion era is your favorite?

The hippie era of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. The jeans and T-shirt lifestyle, which is probably driven by my love of the comfort of denim and the music of that time. Luckily, our market data shows that this style keeps coming back in fashion!

Who’s your style icon?

Steve Jobs. What did you expect from a tech executive? But I get the fashion of it, it was a look for him and became iconic. All black, simple and classic, and it’s easy to get dressed in the morning.

What’s the best decision your company has made in the last year?

Clearly, it has been a challenging and unexpected few years, and two key decisions come to mind. First, to help during the Covid lockdowns and the disruptions to supply chain that followed, we built a “Covid dashboard” on our site that pulled a subset of real-time global data from our Market Intelligence across product categories. This way retailers, whether customers or not, could have access to some critical global data points while they were managing in crisis mode.

The second decision was to pull in enterprise-level data via the acquisition of DynamicAction. This addition to our platform not just doubled our data scientists at Edited but allowed us to offer AI-driven insights now combining marketplace and internal data points to uncover insights otherwise impossible to glean, such as price competitiveness and range competitiveness. We don’t just show what happened, but can help with why it happened. Major brands can use this “decision intelligence” to make smarter decisions faster.

How would you describe your corporate culture?

Our core values emphasize being bold and brave, while caring about the people and world around you. I think our culture personifies that.

What can companies learn from Covid-19?

That we need to be nimble, as sometimes there is no established playbook. We’ve seen our customers achieve their margin goals facing very unpredictable challenges by supporting their teams with being open to transition their existing processes. And this needs better information on the key metrics: customers, pricing, inventories.

For example, we saw some global brands make the prudent decision to scale back their SKU range, some by as high as 70 percent, to invest more in “evergreen” never out-of-stock best sellers. Other brands launched new products based on better understanding of what their customers wanted or changed their promotion cadence.

What should be the apparel industry’s top priority now?

Customer-centricity. We now have the data and technology to drive amazing one-to-one experiences for customers. The consumer now expects this level of engagement, and will engage with those brands who get to know them as an individual.

What keeps you up at night?

The impact on retail if we have a recession. While I certainly think about how it may impact Edited, my thoughts first go to our customers. They’ve had to navigate the worst economic environment retail ever experienced during Covid-19, then high growth and improved margins during a recovery year with the rapid expansion of e-commerce and reducing promotions—only to face disruptive supply chain challenges and higher freight costs. Now, as we appear to be forging our way through, our industry is getting hit with yet another challenge with the recession. My hopes, however, are that we now have the data and insights to help retail better navigate economic downturns and changes in consumer behavior, so retail is better positioned to weather the storm.

What makes you most optimistic?

I’ve seen firsthand how AI and data science can transform an industry. And I see the possibilities within retail fashion and consumer goods. To use a very current analogy, I feel that the application of AI and enterprise data is like having the Webb Telescope for apparel. The insights that our data science is uncovering will change the way we view the consumer and retail, in general.

Tell us about your company’s latest product introduction:

Right now, two products are really driving results. First, our API for Marketing Intelligence ensures our customers can directly feed our marketplace data from over 67 countries across over 140 million SKUs directly into their systems and customize the insights for their teams and initiatives. Historical data is included, and requests can be done for any timeframe.

Second, we recently launched Basket Analysis, which allows you to identify opportunities to better understand your customers, increase order size and improve product merchandising, marketing and promotion strategies. This shows product combinations based on a wide range of variables including region, promotions, product types and more. Overall, we are hearing that global retailers have “a lot” of data but they really want effective, fast ways to get the right data and the ability to get to the insights, automation and actions faster.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Why Xcel Brands CEO Believes This Live Shopping Site ‘Has it All’

Verb Technology Co. celebrated the launch of Market, its new 24/7 social shopping platform, late last month with what CEO Rory Cutaia described as “three days of peace, love and livestream shopping.” Shopfest featured hours of continuous programmed content from a selection of platform partners, including the fashion label Halston, luxury resale site myGemma and long-running television show “America Ninja Warrior.” Each day consisted of six emceed presentations broadcasted from studios on the East and West Coasts, as well as an assortment of interspersed commercials from other Market-hosted brands. Like the broader platform, products spanned an assortment of categories, including fashion,...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Why Levi Strauss Built a Machine Learning-Powered Shipping Optimization Engine

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is hoping a new machine learning technology can help it circumvent some of the current issues plaguing its supply chain and distribution networks. As part of the company’s digital transformation journey shooting for $10 billion in revenue by 2027, Levi Strauss developed the Better Optimization Of Shipping and Transport (BOOST) engine. The BOOST engine is designed to efficiently fill e-commerce fulfillment orders by using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the best location to dispatch each individual item. “When somebody goes online to make a purchase, we have distribution centers where we keep inventory specifically...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Luxury Textile Giant Earns Sustainability Certification

For two years, home textile maker Matouk has worked to improve sustainability in its production facility in Fall River, Mass. And this week the company earned the STeP by Oeko-Tex certification for its efforts. STep by OEKO-TEX is an independent certification system for brands, retailers and manufacturers in the textile and leather industries. The certification evaluates facilities based on six modules: chemicals management, environmental performance, environmental management, social responsibility, quality management, and health protection and safety at work. “The STeP by Oeko-Tex certification process confirms that Matouk’s Fall River facilities are manufacturing products in a socially responsible and sustainable manner,” said Milt Goncalves,...
FALL RIVER, MA
Sourcing Journal

These Customer Experience Components Can Help Meet New Demands

After two-and-a-half years of dealing with a pandemic, nerves are frayed. That’s why anything retailers can do to make shopping easier isn’t just welcome, it can cement relationships and grow business with today’s customers, according to industry experts. Fusion BPO Services’ Peter Giglio, director of sales, says retailers are challenged by hiring and retaining talent, as well as choked supply chains – two major factors that can impede customer service and influence the customer. “When we talk about workplace challenges, some of the things we hear include, ‘I can’t achieve the same results because my entire staff is working from home,’ or...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Sourcing Journal

Gap Wants in on Logistics with GPS Platform Launch

Gap Inc. has quietly launched a logistics and fulfillment services division as it looks to enter the supply chain services space with its GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc.  The retailer said it’s leveraging more than 50 years of “operational expertise, technical and digital capabilities and customer insight” to offer its services to direct-to-consumer and business-to-business companies. The new division, which was first reported by Supply Chain Dive, marks the first time the retailer is opening up its logistics back-end to brands outside its own portfolio.  “Very excited to share that we have launched our new platform services business to help retail...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Looks Like a Real Possibility for Bed Bath & Beyond. Here’s Why.

Is the writing on the wall for Bed Bath & Beyond? After the home goods chain dismissed its chief executive and merchandising leader in the wake of a first-quarter flop, now the company has new troubles on the financial front after S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its credit rating to “CCC” from “B-“. The credit ratings firm gave the retailer a “negative” outlook, saying it could soon have serious problems with liquid assets. “We believe macro conditions are worsening and prospects for home goods sales continue to deteriorate. Other retailers have indicated a significant, rapid decline in discretionary purchases across retail,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’

One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts.  Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas.   “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

81% of CEOs Expect This Kind of Recession: Week Ahead

A shallow recession could take hold sometime over the next 12 to 18 months. That’s according to the latest Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence survey in collaboration with The Business Council, which declined for the fifth consecutive period in the third quarter of 2022. The measure now stand at 34, down from 42 in the second quarter. A reading below 50 points reflects more negative than positive responses. The measure is considered to have fallen deeper into negative territory to lows not seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. CEOs in the latest survey were asked to describe the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Economic Environment#Data Science#Business Industry#Linus Business#Healthcare
Sourcing Journal

For Nordstrom, Rack Is Proving a Tough Nut to Crack

The Nordstrom Inc. customer is still spending, but demand decelerated in the quarter. In a Nutshell: Customer demand fell in the second quarter starting in June, mostly at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom told investors. Customers, he said “want what they want,” and that means newness more so than low prices. For now, the company is seeing “no signs of trade down.” Customers in the second quarter mostly stayed away from clearance sales and private-label items. The lowest income shoppers—the ones more likely visiting Rack—seem to be more affected by inflation than those with deeper pockets. “We are updating our outlook for the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Presidents at Milliken, Canada Goose, Dollar General; Culp, Mad Engine Name SVPs

Culp Culp Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture, named Teresa Huffman as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Huffman has served as the senior vice president of human resources since 2018. She will continue to report to Iv Culp, president and CEO of Culp. Huffman’s role involves oversight and management of the company’s global human resources structure, including talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, training, workforce development, engagement, and retention, along with being a strategic advisor and member of the executive team who develops and executes human resources strategy in...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Inks Logistics Fulfillment Deal With Expanding Furniture Giant

Maersk has signed a multi-year global integrated logistics and fulfilment agreement with Castlery, a Singaporean furniture retailer. By leveraging Maersk’s capabilities in managing supply chains amid ongoing disruptions, the partnership will enable Castlery to offer seamless delivery for its customers, reducing wait times for orders to one to two months–about three times faster than the industry average of three to six months. As Castlery expands into international markets, including Australia and the United States, which contributed to 80 percent of the firm’s total revenue, Maersk’s landside facilities and expertise in these markets will create additional values for Castlery to optimize time and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?

With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Eileen Fisher, Joules, Foot Locker CEOs, Levi’s Names GM, Kohl’s, Carhartt Make C-Suite Moves

Retail Kohl’s Kohl’s named Christie Raymond as chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting directly to CEO Michelle Gass. Raymond joined Kohl’s in 2017 as senior vice president, media and personalization, and was promoted to executive vice president, customer engagement, analytics and insights in June 2020. She has been acting as the interim CMO since May. Raymond will lead the marketing organization, including overall marketing strategy, brand and creative, media, loyalty, customer analytics, corporate communications and Kohl’s philanthropic efforts. Kohl’s, an omnichannel retailer, has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce site at Kohls.com. Foot Locker Foot Locker announced that Richard A. Johnson will retire as...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

FIT Grad Update: Lydia Baird on Changing Careers & Sustainability

For many students, college coursework is the first step toward building a career in their chosen field. Exemplifying this, a number of graduates from the Fashion Institute of Technology’s denim class have gone on to work in the industry. Carved in Blue is catching up with students from the course to see where their post-graduate lives have taken them. Prior to FIT, Lydia Baird worked in film and television costuming for about a decade. Wanting to make a change, she was initially looking into design programs, but “the textile program just spoke to me and it was a lot about the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Can Amazon Wholesale Deal Save Peloton?

Peloton is hoping a tie-up with Amazon can recapture some of the buzz the fitness platform generated during the height of the Covid pandemic. The connected fitness company now sells its flagship exercise bike, “Guide” camera technology and an assortment of apparel and accessories through a new store on Amazon’s U.S. marketplace. The partnership is a major first for Peloton, which has never worked with another retailer to sell its merchandise. Until now, the company relied exclusively on its own website, inside sales channels and physical showrooms. Apparel sold through Amazon will include an assortment of Peloton-branded activewear including sports bras, tanks,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Galaxy Spices up Vintage Resale Market with Live Video

Two former entertainment execs want to bring their experience in the creator realm into resale, combining secondhand fashion sales with livestreaming to enable a range of sellers from “bedroom entrepreneurs” to thrift shops to run their own businesses. Danny Quick, who formerly led product for Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and Nathan McCartney, the former senior vice president of commerce for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, teamed up with Charles Schwab alum Brandon Brisbon to launch fashion resale platform Galaxy in June. The resale platform will offer vintage and upcycled clothes, jewelry and accessories, and is geared toward young buyers and sellers who express a desire...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Easing Inflation? Key Indicator Shows Prices Down and Spending Up

Consumer spending on clothing, footwear and home goods bounced back in July after declining the previous month, new data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for clothing and footwear rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent to $502.72 billion last month, while spending on furnishings and durable household equipment increased 1.2 percent to $497.24 billion. The uptick in spending was somewhat similar to results reported in the July retail sales report from the Census Bureau. It showed clothing and clothing accessories store sales were down 0.6 percent month over month seasonally adjusted, but up...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Frasers Offers $16.2M for Remaining Stake of MySale Shares

Frasers Group plc continues its acquisition spree. The company has offered 13.6 million pounds ($16.2 million) to acquire the rest of MySale shares it doesn’t already own. The offer is for 2 pence ($0.002) a share, representing a 60 percent premium to the closing price of 1.25 pence ($0.014) on June 28, when it bought its first stake. Frasers had acquired a 28.7 percent stake in the Australian-based fashion marketplace platform, which connects global buyers and sellers to Australian and New Zealand e-commerce sites. The acquisition followed its recent deal for bankrupt Missguided for 20 million pounds ($25.2 million). And last month, Frasers moved...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

China’s Once-Dominant Luxury E-tailer Files for Bankruptcy

Does luxury have a potential problem in China? Maybe. Global governments and economists expect a global recession in the months ahead, and not even China would be immune. Online luxury retailer Secoo‘s bankruptcy filing could be the opening salvo that hints at broader disruption ahead. Asian media said Beijing Siku Shangmao Co, the parent of Nasdaq-listed Secoo Holding Ltd., filed a bankruptcy petition this week in a Beijing court. Secoo has been plagued by contractual disputes over alleged nonpayment, and the petition followed a recent legal loss to Prada, which had demanded that a Shanghai court freeze over $1.6 million of Secoo’s...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

‘Broker for Good’ The Charity Hub Turns Excess Inventory into Cash, Charity

Unless you’re comedian George Carlin doing your famous schtick about “stuff,” there’s no joking about the glut of merchandise plaguing the fashion industry. Yes, pandemic spending and supply chain improvements got goods flowing again, but recession-worried consumers have been tapping the brakes on spending, causing inventory pile-ups and signaling a worrisome holiday season. Brands, wholesalers and retailers that optimistically over-produced and over-ordered usually have two choices for getting rid of excess inventory: they can offload unsold goods to off-price liquidators at a steep discount or they can donate them to a worthy cause. “Broker for good” The Charity Hub liquidates for...
CHARITIES
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy