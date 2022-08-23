Where to find KDWB at the 2022 MN State Fair!

Related
This Is Minnesota's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Minnesota Mother Warns Of Scary Phone Scam That Cost Her Thousands
'I kidnapped your daughter.'
The World's Largest Salmon Spotted In Minnesota
Believe it or not, it was flying through the air.
Minnesota 'Psychic' Pleads Guilty To Scamming Two People Out Of $130,000
She operated a psychic reading shop.
These Are Minnesota's Best Sunflower Fields
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
This Is The Largest Lake In The Land Of 10,000 Lakes
It encompasses 31,000 miles and is the deepest lake in America.
Minnesota Mother Suing After Sleeping Children Burned Alive In Parking Lot
The mother was shopping when the fire started in the parking lot.
This Is How Many Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Minnesota
Plus, which state has the most dinosaur fossils.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
WATCH: Minnesota Teens Jump From Car On Highway During Police Chase
Watch the wild video here.
This Was The Deadliest Tornado In Midwest History
It leveled over 15,000 homes across three states.
Comedian And Former Minnesota Senator To Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
He will also make a stop in Minnesota for his comedy tour.
