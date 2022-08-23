Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Gains Popularity Despite Headwinds as 75% of Retailers Make Plans to Accept Crypto Payments
Expect to see a lot more retailers offering a "pay with crypto" option soon.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Washington Examiner
Social Security: Half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days. The first check will be sent out to those who are eligible on Sept. 1, with the next monthly payment coming on Sept. 30. September is one of...
Comments / 0