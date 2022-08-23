Latin Soul Awards coming to GPAC in September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Latin Soul Awards, or Premios Alma Latina, is coming to the Germantown Performing Arts Center in September.

The event will be held Sept. 10 at The Grove at GPAC, according to a release from GPAC officials.

The show is in collaboration with the Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group.

The awards show recognizes members of the Latinx community and allies for their achievements, leadership and support in making the Mid-South a better place to live.

Latin music, food, and vendors will all be a part of the celebration, officials said.

Special performers from Chicago, the Bomberxs D’Cora of La Escuelita Bombera de Corazón, will showcase Bomba, one of Puerto Rico’s oldest surviving music and dance forms established by the island’s African descendants.

GPAC is located at 1769 Exeter Rd. in Germantown.

Buy tickets online here.

