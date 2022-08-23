ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Attorney General Alleges FBI is Trying to Access Concealed Carry Permit Information but the FBI says it is not

 4 days ago
Vincent Venturella
3d ago

The ATF keeps records on all firearm sales on every legal purchase, of those an exact percentage become CCW. So yeah, the government knows who you are.

INDEPENDENTB@#$H
3d ago

I can't get over the naive comments in here. They already know who owns guns legally, it's reported at time of application by running the back ground check than reported once possession of said weapons has taken place.

Glenn Demas
3d ago

it is a disgrace. he supposed to be working with other law enforcement. but all he does is sue and sue. a waste of taxpayers money. he should have to pay for all his worthless lawsuits.

