Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan
Providence’s mayor proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city’s reparations commission. Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spending plan, released Thursday, also calls for using $250,000 in federal money to launch...
Turnto10.com
Elorza and other leaders to announce eviction defense program
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and other community leaders are set to announce an eviction defense program on Wednesday. The defense program is aimed to help Providence residents. Other leaders in Providence are set to join Elorza at the announcement, like City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, State Rep. David...
ABC6.com
Gorbea gets backing from SEIU workers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island SEIU State Council announced their endorsement for Nellie Gorbea’s race for Governor. Dozens of union members gathered in Providence Thursday to put their support behind Gorbea. SEIU State Council represents a myriad of workers across the state, including healthcare, Department of...
ABC6.com
Elorza announces next steps to advance reparations following report
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the next steps to advance reparations in the city Thursday. The mayor signed an official apology on behalf of the city at Thursday’s event. “Only by formally acknowledging the generational effects of discriminatory policies, bringing those impacted to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol DA Candidate Has Voted Five Times in 17 Years
Bristol County District Attorney candidate Shannon McMahon appears to have voted five times since 2005 — including voting in just one municipal election in her home town of Swansea, in April 2022. That's according to her voting history listed on the subscription vote tracking service Votebuilder and confirmed by...
msn.com
Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
ABC6.com
Coventry superintendent and assistant superintendent to swap roles starting in October
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry School Department will be making a swap at the top come October. During Thursday’s School Committee meeting, the decision was made that Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart will step into Craig Levis’ role as superintendent as of Oct 1. Levis said during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
The Providence Journal reports school zone speed cameras will turn back on August 29th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Journal reports school zone speed cameras will turn back on August 29th in Providence. Cameras in Central Falls, East Providence and Pawtucket will turn back on August 31st. The cameras have been turned off since the end of last school year, per state law.
NECN
‘I Don't Think It's Fair': Gov. Baker Reacts to Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and local lawmakers shared their thoughts Wednesday on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver college student loan relief to low- and middle-income residents. The Republican governor told reporters during a visit to Plainville that he doesn't think Biden's approach is fair or "the right thing to do."
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Convention Center Authority inks deal with new rights owner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority finalized a deal with the new owner of the naming rights of the former “Dunkin’ Donuts Center” Thursday. Daniel McConaghy, the authority’s director, told ABC 6 News that the deal was finalized during the latest executive...
Turnto10.com
Coventry makes switch at superintendent position
(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Providence Re-Starts Eviction Protection Program
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has unveiled a new program designed to help people in danger of being evicted from their homes. The mayor says the program is made up of the Housing Law Center of Rhode Island, Action for Rights and Equality and the Rhode Island Center for Justice and is funded through monies made available for the American Rescue Plan.
ABC6.com
New program provides legal defense services to low-income Providence residents facing eviction
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza launched a new program Wednesday that provides legal defense services to low-income residents facing eviction. The Eviction Defense Program will use $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide services to residents who earn 65% or less of the Area median Income.
2 charged in drive-by killing of woman in Providence
Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, was shot and killed in the area of Olney Street on the morning of Aug. 1, 2021.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
2 men shot near Providence park
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
ABC6.com
Two men arrested after Block Island brawls expected in court
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men who were arrested earlier this month after the brawls on Block Island are expected in court Wednesday. Both 37-year-old Abdou Njie, of Pawtucket, and 32-year-old Trent Manning, of Providence are scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court. The two are both facing...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Comments / 0