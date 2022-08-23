ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan

Providence’s mayor proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city’s reparations commission. Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spending plan, released Thursday, also calls for using $250,000 in federal money to launch...
Turnto10.com

Elorza and other leaders to announce eviction defense program

(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and other community leaders are set to announce an eviction defense program on Wednesday. The defense program is aimed to help Providence residents. Other leaders in Providence are set to join Elorza at the announcement, like City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, State Rep. David...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gorbea gets backing from SEIU workers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island SEIU State Council announced their endorsement for Nellie Gorbea’s race for Governor. Dozens of union members gathered in Providence Thursday to put their support behind Gorbea. SEIU State Council represents a myriad of workers across the state, including healthcare, Department of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Elorza announces next steps to advance reparations following report

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the next steps to advance reparations in the city Thursday. The mayor signed an official apology on behalf of the city at Thursday’s event. “Only by formally acknowledging the generational effects of discriminatory policies, bringing those impacted to the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Elections
1420 WBSM

Bristol DA Candidate Has Voted Five Times in 17 Years

Bristol County District Attorney candidate Shannon McMahon appears to have voted five times since 2005 — including voting in just one municipal election in her home town of Swansea, in April 2022. That's according to her voting history listed on the subscription vote tracking service Votebuilder and confirmed by...
msn.com

Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Candidates
Turnto10.com

Coventry makes switch at superintendent position

(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
COVENTRY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
iheart.com

Providence Re-Starts Eviction Protection Program

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has unveiled a new program designed to help people in danger of being evicted from their homes. The mayor says the program is made up of the Housing Law Center of Rhode Island, Action for Rights and Equality and the Rhode Island Center for Justice and is funded through monies made available for the American Rescue Plan.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
ABC6.com

Two men arrested after Block Island brawls expected in court

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men who were arrested earlier this month after the brawls on Block Island are expected in court Wednesday. Both 37-year-old Abdou Njie, of Pawtucket, and 32-year-old Trent Manning, of Providence are scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court. The two are both facing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy