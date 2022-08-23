A local transient faces charges that she threatened to kill another woman, then fought with Iowa City Police who were arriving on the scene of the incident. According to arrest records, a resident on Bittersweet Court reported that 23-year-old Janavia Hammons was pounding on her door and threatening to kill her. Arriving officers say they encountered another woman pulling Hammons away from the door. Hammons reportedly continued screaming towards the woman’s residence. Police say once Hammons saw the officers, she began walking away from them. She reportedly refused commands to stop, and when an officer grabbed her arms she allegedly grabbed a handrail and tried to pull away.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO