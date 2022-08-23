Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City man who allegedly fled domestic incident arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled after a domestic incident was arrested after driving while barred. On the evening of July 22nd, 30-year-old Raymond Osborne of Camden Road got into an argument with his wife and reportedly kneed her in the leg. He then allegedly pushed the woman, which caused her to fall back and strike her head against a wall.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening to kill woman, fighting with IC Police
A local transient faces charges that she threatened to kill another woman, then fought with Iowa City Police who were arriving on the scene of the incident. According to arrest records, a resident on Bittersweet Court reported that 23-year-old Janavia Hammons was pounding on her door and threatening to kill her. Arriving officers say they encountered another woman pulling Hammons away from the door. Hammons reportedly continued screaming towards the woman’s residence. Police say once Hammons saw the officers, she began walking away from them. She reportedly refused commands to stop, and when an officer grabbed her arms she allegedly grabbed a handrail and tried to pull away.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested on several charges including attempted murder
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man wanted after allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend earlier this year. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Bernick Brown allegedly used a baseball bat in the February 12th attack, leaving the victim, Branly Nkosi, with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, and other serious life-threatening injuries.
superhits106.com
Man receives probation for chase, crashing into Dubuque County patrol vehicle
20 year old Kaylan Simmons of Blue Grass, Iowa was sentenced to 2 to 5 years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and then crashing into a Dubuque County patrol vehicle. Reports state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding in March of 2021, when Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, made several turns and continued towards Dubuque. The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then reversed and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Investigating I-380 Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting along southbound I-380. Iowa's News Now is reporting the police received multiple calls reporting a shots fired from a bronze-colored SUV. Investigators say the shooter leaned out the passenger side of the vehicle and fired at another vehicle on the interstate.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
KBUR
SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Domestic Assault
The Washington Police Department responded to a call for a possible domestic dispute after a neighbor heard someone yelling for help at the 1615 N 6th St apartment complex on August 19th. An intoxicated male was spotted leaving the apartment and was initially detained by the Washington Police Department for public intoxication before being connected with the incident at the apartment complex.
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. Police said the robbery happened at the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, police said witnesses told them...
KCJJ
Davenport woman faces drug and weapon charges after traffic stop
A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a handgun. Police say 21-year-old Lataya Johnson was a passenger in a black Saturn SUV stopped by officers for not having license plates. Upon contact, the odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested for assault after trying to kick woman out of their shared apartment
A Coralville man was taken into custody early Monday after a domestic incident turned physical. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Iowa Lodge on the Coralville Strip for a 911 hangup. Arriving officers were met by both parties involved. The alleged woman victim said that her live-in partner, 22-year-old Pedro Fabian Cobo, came home drunk and wanted to kick her out of the apartment.
KCRG.com
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:19 pm, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at County Home Road and Springville Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 1999 Ford Ranger was driving westbound on County Home Road when he turned south onto Springville road into the path of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe struck the Ranger broadside causing it to flip into a ditch on the southeast side.
