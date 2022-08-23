Missing man from Fairfax County found safe

UPDATE, Aug. 23, 10:24 a.m. — Virginia State Police cancelled the Senior Alert issued for Richard Hood. It said Fairfax County police said Hood was found safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) asked people to keep an eye out for a senior citizen who was missing Tuesday.

VSP issued the Senior Alert for Richard Edward Hood, 81, on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department. Troopers said Hood has a cognitive impairment and that Fairfax County police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Hood last was seen at his home on Meeting House Way in Alexandria at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Richard Edward Hood

Police said Hood is 6′ tall, weighs 170 lbs., and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He may have been wearing a gray, button-up shirt, khaki pants, and white sneakers at the time he disappeared.

Anyone who sees Hood or knows where he may be can contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 246-2253.

