Missing man from Fairfax County found safe

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

UPDATE, Aug. 23, 10:24 a.m. — Virginia State Police cancelled the Senior Alert issued for Richard Hood. It said Fairfax County police said Hood was found safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) asked people to keep an eye out for a senior citizen who was missing Tuesday.

VSP issued the Senior Alert for Richard Edward Hood, 81, on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department. Troopers said Hood has a cognitive impairment and that Fairfax County police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Hood last was seen at his home on Meeting House Way in Alexandria at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Richard Edward Hood

Police said Hood is 6′ tall, weighs 170 lbs., and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He may have been wearing a gray, button-up shirt, khaki pants, and white sneakers at the time he disappeared.

Couple accused of selling Navy secrets withdraw guilty pleas, will stand trial

Anyone who sees Hood or knows where he may be can contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 246-2253.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

