KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening to kill woman, fighting with IC Police
A local transient faces charges that she threatened to kill another woman, then fought with Iowa City Police who were arriving on the scene of the incident. According to arrest records, a resident on Bittersweet Court reported that 23-year-old Janavia Hammons was pounding on her door and threatening to kill her. Arriving officers say they encountered another woman pulling Hammons away from the door. Hammons reportedly continued screaming towards the woman’s residence. Police say once Hammons saw the officers, she began walking away from them. She reportedly refused commands to stop, and when an officer grabbed her arms she allegedly grabbed a handrail and tried to pull away.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who allegedly fled domestic incident arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled after a domestic incident was arrested after driving while barred. On the evening of July 22nd, 30-year-old Raymond Osborne of Camden Road got into an argument with his wife and reportedly kneed her in the leg. He then allegedly pushed the woman, which caused her to fall back and strike her head against a wall.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested on several charges including attempted murder
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man wanted after allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend earlier this year. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Bernick Brown allegedly used a baseball bat in the February 12th attack, leaving the victim, Branly Nkosi, with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, and other serious life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids PD Arrest Man Wanted for Attemtped Murder
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police have taken a man in custody wanted for Attempted Murder and numerous other charges. Police say 38-year-old Bernick Brown tried to run from officers Wednesday around 5 p.m. and tried to hide in a home in the 14-hundred block of Bever Avenue. Police say as officers tried to contact Brown he escaped and ran until he was located by a police dog.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police Investigate Wednesday Evening Shooting on I380
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that occurred during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour on I380. In a release from the Department, officers responded just after 5pm to the area of Interstate 380 and H Avenue for a report of shots fired. Arriving investigators were told a passenger in a bronze colored SUV leaned out of the passenger side window and fired multiple shots at a second vehicle also traveling south on the interstate.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect pointed gun at victim with child present
A 28-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at two victims when a child was present. Howard Willett Jr. faces felony charges of assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
superhits106.com
Man receives probation for chase, crashing into Dubuque County patrol vehicle
20 year old Kaylan Simmons of Blue Grass, Iowa was sentenced to 2 to 5 years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and then crashing into a Dubuque County patrol vehicle. Reports state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding in March of 2021, when Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, made several turns and continued towards Dubuque. The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then reversed and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. Police said the robbery happened at the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, police said witnesses told them...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Domestic Assault
The Washington Police Department responded to a call for a possible domestic dispute after a neighbor heard someone yelling for help at the 1615 N 6th St apartment complex on August 19th. An intoxicated male was spotted leaving the apartment and was initially detained by the Washington Police Department for public intoxication before being connected with the incident at the apartment complex.
KCJJ
Iowa City man faces weapons charges after driving wrong way
An Iowa City man faces weapons and drug charges after a driving error brought him to the attention of police. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Dolan Morrison of Kountry Lane entered a do-not-enter traffic way near Capitol and Washington Streets just before 1:15 am Sunday. When officers made contact with him, the odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search turned up marijuana on Morrison’s person, and three loaded weapons were also found. Police say one of the weapons pertained to Morrison.
KBUR
SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate early-morning KwikShop robbery
Davenport Police continue to investigate an early-morning robbery Monday in Davenport. Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the KwikShop, 1136 E. Locust St., in reference to the report of a robbery to a business. Preliminary information indicates that a suspect entered the...
