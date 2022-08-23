Read full article on original website
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
NASA plans to launch a huge moon rocket but the price tag may impede its future
NASA plans to test launch its newest rocket next week — one it hopes will eventually take astronauts back to the moon. But the rocket's big price tag has some critics skeptical about its future. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Astronauts on the moon - that's what NASA wants to see...
For some in the Gaza Strip, summer tastes like a baby watermelon cooked over flames
What does summer tastes like around the world? Watermelon for a lot of us. In the Gaza Strip, there is a watermelon delicacy that NPR's Daniel Estrin wanted to try, so he did, and he sent us this postcard. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: There's an aura of intrigue surrounding this dish....
For one rape survivor, new abortion bans bring back old, painful memories
New abortion bans are taking effect across the country this week, some with virtually no exceptions. The nation has seen these kinds of laws before. And in a moment, NPR's Sarah McCammon is going to bring us one woman's story about living at a time when there was no right to an abortion, even for victims of rape. But first, I want to ask Sarah to round up the new developments this week. Hey there.
Buddhist statues and Roman bridges: Droughts reveal history in the world's waterways
Severe droughts have lowered the levels of waterways around the world, leading to the discovery of several artifacts and historical sites previously hidden underwater. Severe drought has dried up waterways around the world this year. And as water levels lower, rare glimpses into the past have emerged. German warships sunk in World War II are rising from the Danube. In China, 600-year-old Buddhist statues were discovered in the Yangtze River.
When did human bodies evolve to sweat? We don't know exactly when
All summer, NPR's Science Desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered with millions of sweat glands, but it wasn't always that way. When did humans start to sweat?. All summer, NPR's science desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered head to toe with millions of sweat glands. But it wasn't always so. NPR's Pien Huang tells us how human bodies evolved so we could sweat.
Soprano Samuel Mariño embraces high voice; Conflict in the West over Colorado River
Samuel Mariño is a young Venezuelan singer who chose to leave his unusually high voice intact so he could embrace a career in opera and sing soprano arias. Mariño joins us to talk about his gender-defying and groundbreaking new recording. And, Arizona will lose 21% of its river...
A family looks for answers into why so many of them develop Alzheimer's disease
Three sisters set out to learn why many of the people in their family develop Alzheimer's disease in middle age — and what they can do about it. In some families, Alzheimer's seems inevitable. KAREN DOUTHITT: Your grandmother has it. Your mom has it. Your uncle has it. Your...
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
Outside Hong Kong there's something unexpected: free-roaming animals
Hong Kong is one of the planet's most densely packed urban areas. Not far from its concrete jungle is a real jungle with free-roaming wild cows and water buffalos. One woman is trying to save them. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Just outside the city of Hong Kong is a jungle with...
Deepa Fernandes Joins NPR and WBUR's Here & Now as Co-host
Boston, MA (August 26, 2022) – Award-winning journalist Deepa Fernandes is joining NPR and WBUR's Here & Now, the live midday news program distributed nationwide, as the show's third host. On Monday, October 10th she will make her debut alongside Robin Young and Scott Tong. Fernandes has extensive experience...
