U.K.

NPR

Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video

A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
RELIGION
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
NPR

For one rape survivor, new abortion bans bring back old, painful memories

New abortion bans are taking effect across the country this week, some with virtually no exceptions. The nation has seen these kinds of laws before. And in a moment, NPR's Sarah McCammon is going to bring us one woman's story about living at a time when there was no right to an abortion, even for victims of rape. But first, I want to ask Sarah to round up the new developments this week. Hey there.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

Buddhist statues and Roman bridges: Droughts reveal history in the world's waterways

Severe droughts have lowered the levels of waterways around the world, leading to the discovery of several artifacts and historical sites previously hidden underwater. Severe drought has dried up waterways around the world this year. And as water levels lower, rare glimpses into the past have emerged. German warships sunk in World War II are rising from the Danube. In China, 600-year-old Buddhist statues were discovered in the Yangtze River.
CHINA
NPR

When did human bodies evolve to sweat? We don't know exactly when

All summer, NPR's Science Desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered with millions of sweat glands, but it wasn't always that way. When did humans start to sweat?. All summer, NPR's science desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered head to toe with millions of sweat glands. But it wasn't always so. NPR's Pien Huang tells us how human bodies evolved so we could sweat.
SCIENCE
NPR

Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
CHARITIES
NPR

Outside Hong Kong there's something unexpected: free-roaming animals

Hong Kong is one of the planet's most densely packed urban areas. Not far from its concrete jungle is a real jungle with free-roaming wild cows and water buffalos. One woman is trying to save them. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Just outside the city of Hong Kong is a jungle with...
ANIMALS
U.K.
NPR

Deepa Fernandes Joins NPR and WBUR's Here & Now as Co-host

Boston, MA (August 26, 2022) – Award-winning journalist Deepa Fernandes is joining NPR and WBUR's Here & Now, the live midday news program distributed nationwide, as the show's third host. On Monday, October 10th she will make her debut alongside Robin Young and Scott Tong. Fernandes has extensive experience...
CELEBRITIES

