Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Surveillance video released of suspects sought for triple shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
A 28-year-old man was killed when police say he was ambushed.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot multiple times and killed in Eastwick
EASTWICK - A man has been fatally shot in Eastwick. Officials say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street Friday afternoon, just after 12:30. Responding officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his head and over his body when they arrived on scene.
msn.com
Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn...
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting victims show up at hospital as police investigate Mayfair crime scene
As police were searching the area, they were notified that two shooting victims had arrived in a Hyundai sedan to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Video shows street brawl, shooting in Chinatown; Philly police searching for suspect
Surveillance video shows a brawl escalate to gunfire early Saturday at 10th and Race streets.
Intruder shoots man inside West Philadelphia apartment: Police
Police say the armed suspect forced his way into the property and went up to the second floor where he shot the 29-year-old victim.
phl17.com
Man shot in the face on Magee Avenue, another critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives. The incident happened on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am Thursday. According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. A 32-year-old man was shot in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Man shot by intruder who forced way into University City home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an active investigation is underway after a man was shot by an intruder in University City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Friday at 2:11 a.m. on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street. Officials say a man entered the property forcibly and then shot the...
Man drives himself to Torresdale Wawa after being shot multiple times, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Torresdale. A 39-year-old man was found at a Wawa with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is now in the hospital fighting for his life. Police tell CBS3 the victim drove himself to Wawa looking for help. Eyewitness News has been told he jumped out of his truck while it was running and walked inside the gas station. Police were then called to the Wawa around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Frankford Avenue in the city's Torresdale neighborhood. When police arrived outside the gas station, they found a silver Range Rover with multiple bullet holes on...
2-year-old boy reunited with mother after being taken in stolen vehicle
The gas station manager said the suspect was pumping gas before he stole the vehicle while the child was sleeping in the backseat.
fox29.com
Philadelphia Police Department revamping Cold Case Unit as violence climbs
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is reforming its cold case investigation branch that was forced into dormancy as homicides surged across the city and stretched resources thin. "It was very unfortunate, but the cold cases ended up going by the wayside," Captain Jason Smith from the department's homicide unit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2-year-old boy in back seat of stolen vehicle in Logan reunited with mother
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was an emotional return Thursday night as a mother was reunited with her 2-year-old son who was inside a car that was stolen from a Philadelphia gas station.Police say the 29-year-old mother ran inside the gas station while the child slept in the back seat. In that short amount of time, someone jumped in the car and stole it.It happened at the Sunoco station at Ogontz and Bellfield Avenues in Logan.The boy was later found unharmed a few blocks away."Just before 6 p.m., 35th District police responded to a report of a stolen car with a...
Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in shooting of Germantown block captain during catalytic converter theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news about the Germantown block captain who was shot when he confronted four men trying to steal a catalytic converter. He is out of the hospital and home.Detectives hope someone will recognize the four people seen in the surveillance video and give them the lead they need.Police say the block captain was finally released from a six-day hospital stay on Tuesday. Detectives now need help identifying the four suspects, including the gunman and another suspect seen wearing a Halloween mask.Video shows a gunman and a second suspect run down the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue in...
Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted police officer with pole sentenced
A man convicted of assaulting a police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday, according to court documents. Howard Richardson of Pennsylvania crossed metal barriers on Capitol grounds while carrying a flagpole, according to court documents. At...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Commercial Burglaries
Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a burglary investigation that began on Tuesday morning. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:53 a.m., troopers responded to a burglary in progress at Custom Cars located at 906 S. Market St. Wilmington. Upon the business owner entering his store, he observed a subject sleeping on the floor. The business owner contacted police and the suspect fled on foot. Troopers canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description. The subject identified as Davon Starkey was taken into custody without incident and located with stolen property in his possession. Further, investigation revealed Starkey utilized tools to make forced entry into five commercial units at this location and stole possessions from within.
Police in Philadelphia Searching for Suspect Wanted for Multiple Commercial Burglaries
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for...
Police searching for gunman wanted in Chinatown shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police hope surveillance video will help find a gunman wanted in a shooting in Chinatown. The shooting happened early Saturday morning when a man was attacked at 10th and Race Streets by a group of people. One of the men shot him.Investigators say they were at the Ocean Harvest restaurant before the shooting. If you recognize the suspect contact police at 911 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS.
fox29.com
Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
PHILADELPHIA - Police released video of a shooting that erupted when one brave man intervened in an reported catalytic converter theft. It all began when four men were reportedly caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week.
Comments / 0