Read full article on original website
Related
Teen arrested on drug and weapon charges in Asheville, NC
Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.
my40.tv
Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigation Leads to Arrests in Break-ins
Asheville -- August 25, 2022: Three individuals were detained for breaking into three businesses in West Asheville on Tuesday and Wednesday,. according to an investigation by Patrol Officers with the Asheville Police Department. In the first instance, at roughly two in the morning on August 23, officers detained a man...
my40.tv
Police make arrest in March Westville Pub, February smoke shop break-ins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police have arrested a man in connection to February and March break-ins at local businesses. Police say Jacob Nathaniel Bigwitch, age 26, is the man who broke into Westville Pub on March 8, 2022, stealing registers and cash from the business. Bigwitch has also...
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
4 injured following shooting at Asheville nightclub
Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigating Saturday Night Gunshots
Asheville -- August 22, 2022: The Asheville Police Department is looking into several gunshots that happened late on Saturday night close to the 550 block of College Street. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident. Several shots were heard being fired soon before...
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
my40.tv
Social worker who counseled Buncombe Co. inmates arrested for drug possession, fired
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A social worker who counseled Buncombe County inmates has been fired after she was arrested last week for possession Schedule II drugs. Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18. She worked...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Nicole Kott on treating the homeless with dignity
Nicole Kott never intended to launch a nonprofit. “I just wanted to know why we had people sleeping out in the cold,” says the executive director and founder of Helping Hands of Haywood. “I put blankets on them. I went and ate cheeseburgers with them. And in doing so I found out that the reasons for homelessness differ from person to person.”
my40.tv
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. boy passionate about WW2 history to make trip of lifetime through nonprofit
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit program wants to keep history alive for youngsters by taking them to the actual places where important events happened. For Haywood County fourth-grader Adam Boyd, Operation Meatball is a dream come true. Operation Meatball was created on Dec. 7, 2017, (Pearl Harbor...
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
my40.tv
Hendersonville fire officials discuss department's plans with community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department held a public input meeting Wednesday night to update the community on plans for the future of the department. The goal was for fire officials to get feedback from the people they serve as they focus on what's needed in the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
Comments / 1