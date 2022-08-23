Nicole Kott never intended to launch a nonprofit. “I just wanted to know why we had people sleeping out in the cold,” says the executive director and founder of Helping Hands of Haywood. “I put blankets on them. I went and ate cheeseburgers with them. And in doing so I found out that the reasons for homelessness differ from person to person.”

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO