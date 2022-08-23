ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

my40.tv

Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Investigation Leads to Arrests in Break-ins

Asheville -- August 25, 2022: Three individuals were detained for breaking into three businesses in West Asheville on Tuesday and Wednesday,. according to an investigation by Patrol Officers with the Asheville Police Department. In the first instance, at roughly two in the morning on August 23, officers detained a man...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Investigating Saturday Night Gunshots

Asheville -- August 22, 2022: The Asheville Police Department is looking into several gunshots that happened late on Saturday night close to the 550 block of College Street. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident. Several shots were heard being fired soon before...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC

Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Nicole Kott on treating the homeless with dignity

Nicole Kott never intended to launch a nonprofit. “I just wanted to know why we had people sleeping out in the cold,” says the executive director and founder of Helping Hands of Haywood. “I put blankets on them. I went and ate cheeseburgers with them. And in doing so I found out that the reasons for homelessness differ from person to person.”
WAYNESVILLE, NC
counton2.com

4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

