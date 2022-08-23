ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

dayton.com

Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend

A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park

The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
HAMILTON, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28

See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Taste the Flavor of Miami Valley Gaming

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Representing Route 63 and Lucia, Miami Valley Gaming cooked up some delicious dishes in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Miami Valley Gaming Executive Chef, David Glynn, demonstrated how to cook one of Lucia’s dishes. It’s their vegetable pasta, called Penne Aglio E Olio. Glynn...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Clubs#Comedy Show#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Star City Brewing
Eaton Register Herald

Derby Days held in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Derby Days brought traditional festival fun back to the village last Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun began Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull and other events, including a talent contest. Friday night, Aug. 12, brought Motorcycle Bike...
LEWISBURG, OH
WKRC

Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Dinosaur Adventure is Roaring into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – From a T-Rex to a Triceratops, Dinosaur Adventure has it all! Dinosaur Trainer, Brandon Williams joined us in the studio with his reptilian friend, 4-month old Theo!. Dayton Convention Center will be transformed into a world looking like Jurassic Park, taking us back from 2022...
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Kil-Kare Raceway will again attempt to host the Gathering of the Geezers on Sunday. The annual event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 but had to be postponed due to weather. Multiple drag race classes are scheduled as part of the festivities for what...
XENIA, OH
WKRC

Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest

Volunteers are needed to participate in one of Dayton’s most popular fall festivals. Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest, slated Sept. 23-25, seeks volunteers for multiple duties including selling mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, and staffing admission gates. “Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

Concert drew a large crowd

The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
countynewsonline.org

Reichert nets big payday at the fair

GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

