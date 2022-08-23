(Richland, WA) -- A woman is rushed to the hospital after a wreck along the Eastbound 182 that left the car she was driving dangling dangerously close to the Yakima River. Washington State Patrol says this happened around 2:30pm Monday when the driver, identified as 53-year-old Neva Cobb-Rathbun lost control, rolling off the freeway on the eastbound side, going through a guardrail and coming to a stop right at the river's edge. Traffic was snarled. It's not clear why the crash happened. State Patrol is investigating.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO