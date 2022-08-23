Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice
© Copyright 2022 York News-Times, 327 Platte Ave York, NE 68467 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info | Cookie Preferences.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
KSNB Local4
Job openings at Hastings Salvation Army
The public is invited to take part in the fly-in event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high. The district makes the move after they took notice of an attendance issue after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years.
klkntv.com
Student loan borrowers get some relief; Nebraskans owe more more than $8 billion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans are getting some long-awaited help with student loan debt. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is canceling up to $10,000 of federal loan debt for those who qualify. An income cap will limit the forgiveness to people earning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — (AP) — Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship. The staff of Northwest...
klkntv.com
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
Aurora News Register
Nebraska State Fair is back in GI
The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is right around the corner once again and is set to feature a wide range of activities, sights and competition participation from Hamilton County residents. Located a short jaunt away in Grand Island, the 11-day summertime staple is set to begin Friday, Aug. 26 and...
York News-Times
Contracts presented by county for housing jail inmates
YORK – York County officials have presented other counties with written contracts outlining fees and services when jail inmates have to be held elsewhere. The York County Jail has a capacity of 37 with two holding cells. For a very long time now, the overflow has been an issue and some inmates have consistently had to be held in other counties’ jails because there simply hadn’t been room here.
York News-Times
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (37) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NebraskaTV
Radio station's lawsuit against GIPS over public records requests dismissed
A lawsuit filed against Grand Island Public Schools by a local radio station over its public records request has been dismissed. According to Hall County District Court records, on Aug. 9, Legacy Communications, LLC – which operates seven local radio stations under the name GI Family Radio – and its CEO, Alan Usher, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed against GIPS in April for failure to adequately respond to the radio station's records requests dated April 15 and April 18, respectively.
York News-Times
Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years
YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to him at: 707 Nicholas Circle, York, NE, 68467. Those of you that would like to stop by, please feel free to do so.
WOWT
Surprise vehicle inspections in Platte County reveal more than 200 violations
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise truck inspections in Platte County. On Aug. 24, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division did surprise inspections on commercial vehicles in Columbus and the surrounding area. The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team did 41 inspections. A...
York News-Times
Archery winners at the York County Fair
YORK – The York County 4-H Archery contest was held the week leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:. Purple: Kaylee Wegrzyn, Benedict; Bridget Kavan, York. Blue: Theodore Kavan, York. Red: Bennett Perdue, York; Zander Martin, Benedict; Holly Krausnick, York. Intermediate.
klkntv.com
Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high
The public is invited to take part in the fly-in event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Project Access York received some big help from the federal government. City officials said York got a 15.6 million dollar award for infrastructure projects around the city. Walk the end Alzheimer's events...
Comments / 1