Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after found too impaired to drive, meth in possession
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he was too impaired to drive and found meth in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyler E. Schrock, 35, of Topeka is behind bars and faces possible DUI and possession of methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
WIBW
Ottawa pair arrested after meth, contraband found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. deputies arrested a pair from Ottawa after meth and other contraband was found in their possession during a traffic stop early Friday morning. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Michelle Morris, 39, and Jason Wayne Alexander, 41, both of Ottawa, were arrested...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
WIBW
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials quickly apprehended two women accused of porch piracy after a Shawnee Co. resident’s surveillance system caught them in the act. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, could face multiple theft-related charges - including conspiracy to commit theft and possession of stolen property - after a quick investigation by detectives.
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives. Frink was booked into...
WIBW
Man accused of DWI while asleep in SUV granted new trial by High Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of driving while intoxicated while he was asleep in his parked, not running, SUV will get a new trial following a mistake in the instructions given to the jury. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,682: State of...
WIBW
RCPD searches for stolen 18-foot utility trailer
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are on the hunt for a stolen 18-foot utility trailer. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers were called to the 100 block of 13th St. in Ogden with reports of theft. When officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sachsenews.com
Collin County Sheriff’s Office seizes 20 kilograms of methamphetamine
Members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit seized several kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 23, news release. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine...
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
dpdbeat.com
Felony Theft Suspect’s Identity Sought
Dallas Police responded to a report of a theft in the 5400 block of Parkdale Drive, Dallas, Texas. On July 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance entering the rear lot of a business and stealing mowing equipment. The suspects were driving the pictured Chevy Suburban with a red color hood. This offense is documented on Dallas Police case number 130174-2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
Texas man fires weapon into Wendy's after arguing about his drive-through order
A man in the Dallas area who wasn’t the happiest with his drive-through order decided to take a step up from leaving a nasty comment on Yelp, instead taking out a firearm and shooting into the restaurant.
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run on Lake June Road
The name of the arrested person in this fatal hit and run is 66-year-old Julio Calleros Corral. The suspect and vehicle in this offense have been located. The suspect has been arrested and being questioned by detectives. His identity will not be released until he has been booked into jail.
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
WIBW
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
Comments / 3