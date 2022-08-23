ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

Muggy Trend Continues 8-23-2022

By Ryan DePhillips
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdJp3_0hRl8zBU00

For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/ . A few isolated storms are lingering around in parts of West Texas this morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips the potential for even more storms later today which will keep high temperatures from reaching the 90-degree mark for almost every location. Localized flooding and strong wind gusts will accompany some of these stories not just for today, but also in the days to come. Despite slightly drier weather ahead with temperatures rising a bit, temperatures will still be below normal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Childhood friends remember legendary coach Gary Gaines

CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday morning, family of legendary Permian High football coach, Gary Gaines, announced he had passed at the age of 73 after battling Alzheimer’s for quite some time. Many people throughout West Texas High School Football have been mourning the loss of someone who left an incredible legacy behind, but what […]
WEST, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy