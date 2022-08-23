BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Student loan relief is coming for thousands of Vermont borrowers as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan announced Wednesday. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

