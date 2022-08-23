Read full article on original website
VTDigger
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Williston Open House
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Williston cordially invites you to our Open House! We are excited to celebrate our new physical therapy outpatient clinic in Williston, Vermont. Please join us to learn more about our specialized equipment and treatment techniques. When: September 15, 2022, at 6 pm. Where: 62 Merchants...
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
Walgreens pushes back on allegations that it put Vermonters at risk during Covid-19 pandemic
The pharmacy giant asked a judge to throw out charges that it had acted improperly during unexpected store closures and staffing shortages. Read the story on VTDigger here: Walgreens pushes back on allegations that it put Vermonters at risk during Covid-19 pandemic.
WCAX
Vt. college students, parents welcome loan forgiveness plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Student loan relief is coming for thousands of Vermont borrowers as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan announced Wednesday. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
WCAX
Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
WCAX
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Plattsburgh Police say 86-year-old Fred Kelley, 86, left his house on foot Friday morning and didn’t come back. He was found safe late Friday afternoon. There were no immediate details on where he was found or his condition.
Justin Salisbury: Expanding BIPOC enhances colonization
Black and Indigenous people should still have agency over the BIPOC label, but the term has been co-opted — stolen — by colonizing neoliberal Whites and settler POC. Read the story on VTDigger here: Justin Salisbury: Expanding BIPOC enhances colonization.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage
“Housing is a huge factor,” one of the Shelburne restaurant’s co-managers said, explaining the challenge of finding employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage.
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies
“He was just this person who would do the work and step up when things needed to be done,” Steve Goodkind said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies.
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
NECN
What is Shallow Water Blackout? A Family's Push to Educate and Prevent Tragedy
A Vermont family is spreading awareness of swimming dangers — hoping to prevent a tragedy like the one they suffered. Ben Haller of Underhill died in the Bahamas in 2014 from what’s known as a shallow water blackout. The emergency arises when your brain doesn’t have enough oxygen, following activities such as repetitive breath-holding.
mynbc5.com
Vermont colleges continue to deal with COVID-19 as students return to class
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Despite COVID's continued presence, the coming school year is looking a lot more like life before the pandemic. Many area schools, including the University of Vermont, are dropping mask and testing requirements. Instead, they're continuing to require vaccinations against COVID-19, with some schools going so far...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
NECN
Captain at Vermont Sheriff's Office Fired After Allegedly Kicking Detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Vermont has been fired, after being accused of kicking a handcuffed man multiple times, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. John Grismore is no longer employed by the law enforcement agency, a statement Thursday from Sheriff Roger Langevin said. A video of...
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
willistonobserver.com
McCulloughs save Transcendental Meditation Center
About halfway through Jim McCullough’s 20-year legislative career, he began practicing Transcendental Meditation. The Williston representative and founder of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center credits the practice with an immeasurable improvement in his personal and professional life, his ability to handle stress, his overall health and his ability communicate with people.
