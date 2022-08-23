Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
New York police ask for help finding missing man last seen in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police have located a man who went missing earlier this morning. Officials say Fred Kelly, 86, was located and is in stable condition. Kelly was found about half a mile from his home and is in stable condition, police said. He was given minor medical attention.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch
An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins
After a catastrophic flood in the spring of 2011, the International Joint Commission studied ways to minimize damage from flooding. It released a report on the subject this month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins.
WCAX
City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh mayor leads tour of beleaguered Crete Memorial Civic Center
The Crete Memorial Civic Center is the only venue in the Plattsburgh area for winter youth soccer teams. Organizers, parents and youth were among those who participated in a public tour of the facility Tuesday evening as Plattsburgh’s mayor explained why he thinks the building should be demolished. Last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group
A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities. The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
WCAX
Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
VTDigger
The Green Mountain Inn welcomes Emily Boek, Director of Food and Beverage
Stowe, August 10, 2022 – Green Mountain Inn, an historic Inn with 104 accommodations and 2 restaurants, 18 Main and Whip Bar and Grill, announced today that Emily Boek has been hired as Director of Food and Beverage overseeing Breakfast, Dinner, To-Go Food and Beverage program and Private Events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage
“Housing is a huge factor,” one of the Shelburne restaurant’s co-managers said, explaining the challenge of finding employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage.
vermontbiz.com
Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle
Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. Vermont Business Magazine The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
VTDigger
Karen Rexford Roos, proud Vermonter, musician, grandmother
Karen Rexford Roos was born on February 27th, 1947 in Newport, VT. Aside from a few years in Ohio as a child, a year in India as a teenager, and a few years in California in the 70s, she was a lifelong and very proud Vermonter. Her first husband was...
tinyhousetalk.com
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The third time’s a charm for a Rutland event paying tribute to essential personnel during the pandemic. The Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Festival will take over downtown Rutland this weekend. The parade was supposed to happen last October, and again last summer but was postponed by the pandemic. Instead, organizers decided to put the parade and the Whoopie Pie Festival together for one brand new, sweet event.
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
thereminder.com
Trip on a Tank: Killington, VT, offers views and great food
KILLINGTON, VT – There’s nothing like crisp Vermont mountain air on a summer day. Or an autumn day leaf peeping. Or ... a winter day skiing. Or a spring day hiking. Really, Vermont is ideal at any time of year. I recently had the opportunity to travel up...
Comments / 0