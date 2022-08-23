Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Sanders: ‘We have a nursing crisis in Vermont’
Senator Bernie Sanders met with some of Vermont’s healthcare providers and educators to discuss what can be done about the state’s current healthcare crisis. Among the topics discussed was that medical schools don’t have the funding to upkeep their nursing educator staff, and they don’t have the resources to take on as many new students as the workforce needs.
WCAX
Vt. voters encouraged to update voter registration before September
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is reminding all Vermont voters that they will be mailed a ballot for the November election and is urging them to update or confirm their voter registration information by the end of this month. The general election will mark the first...
wamc.org
VT Republican LG candidate Joe Benning discusses primary win and general election campaign
State Senator Joe Benning has been a familiar face in the Vermont Statehouse for 12 years, twice serving as minority leader. Among his committee work, the trial lawyer from Lyndonville has chaired the Senate Ethics Committee, the Committee on Institutions and Joint Committee on Judicial Rules. Earlier this month he...
VTDigger
Abortions up to birth
It does not matter if anybody is aborting babies right up to birth yet. What matters is Vermont law allows abortion right up to birth with no restrictions, no regulations, no safeguards for women’s health. Vermont law allows non-physicians to perform abortions. Vermont law protects abortion providers. In essence...
Washington Examiner
Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster
By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
VTDigger
Rep. Maxine Grad to receive 2022 Emerge Vermont Kunin Achievement Award
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced today that Representative Maxine Grad is the recipient of the 2022 Governor Madeleine M. Kunin Achievement Award. The award, bestowed in honor of Governor Kunin, is given annually to a...
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
WCAX
Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
gladstonedispatch.com
#46. Vermont
A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks. Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, K…
With Roe overturned, Vermont lawmakers are already looking to next steps to expand abortion access
Pro-abortion access lawmakers and advocates in Vermont are campaigning hard to pass the Reproductive Liberty Amendment in November. But some lawmakers say it’s not enough. Read the story on VTDigger here: With Roe overturned, Vermont lawmakers are already looking to next steps to expand abortion access.
VTDigger
Vermont Arts Council offers new Creative Aging Grants
MONTPELIER—The Vermont Arts Council is offering a new grant program to provide meaningful arts learning experiences for older Vermonters, hoping to ease the social isolation that sometimes arrives as people age. Creative Aging Grants provide up to $4,000 for organizations to provide skill-based arts instruction and intentional social engagement...
Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
VTDigger
Update voter registration by Aug. 31 to guarantee mailed ballot, secretary of state says
Vermont voters should register to vote or update their voter registration by next Wednesday, Aug. 31, in order to ensure they will receive a mailed ballot for the general election, according to Secretary of State Jim Condos. All registered voters will automatically receive a ballot by mail for this year’s...
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
NHPR
N.H. churches condemn ‘wokeness’ list, saying it could spur harassment
The New Hampshire Council of Churches is concerned a list of so-called "woke" churches could be used to target those with inclusive beliefs. The list of New Hampshire churches singles out congregations that have displayed rainbow symbols, condemned racism or supported COVID mitigation measures, among other things. The libertarian Free State Project shared the list on Twitter last week.
New Hampshire AG Arrests Small-Town Newspaper Publisher for Political Ads
New Hampshire’s attorney general announced on Thursday that the state had arrested the publisher of a local weekly newspaper in Londonderry earlier this week, alleging she illegally published political ads without properly disclosing them to be ads.Londonderry Times publisher Debra Paul, 62, was arrested Wednesday, according to State Attorney General John M. Formella, and was charged with six violations of the state’s misdemeanor laws on political advertisements. Paul, along with her husband, runs Nutfield Publishing, which publishes the Times and the Nutfield News/Tri-Town Times.In an affidavit, investigator Daniel Mederos wrote that in two different Londonderry Times issues spanning February and...
VTDigger
2022 NBRC State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant awards announced
The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has approved $24.2 Million in new awards to 56 projects as of August 18, 2022. The awards are part of the annual State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant round. These projects are matched by an additional $120.19 Million in public and private investments, resulting in $144.39 Million in total investment across the four-state NBRC region, including portions of Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and all of Vermont. These projects will unfold over the next three years, and all of this year’s awardees are listed on the NBRC’s website, www.nbrc.gov.
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
