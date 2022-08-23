ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mychamplainvalley.com

Sanders: ‘We have a nursing crisis in Vermont’

Senator Bernie Sanders met with some of Vermont’s healthcare providers and educators to discuss what can be done about the state’s current healthcare crisis. Among the topics discussed was that medical schools don’t have the funding to upkeep their nursing educator staff, and they don’t have the resources to take on as many new students as the workforce needs.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. voters encouraged to update voter registration before September

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is reminding all Vermont voters that they will be mailed a ballot for the November election and is urging them to update or confirm their voter registration information by the end of this month. The general election will mark the first...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Abortions up to birth

It does not matter if anybody is aborting babies right up to birth yet. What matters is Vermont law allows abortion right up to birth with no restrictions, no regulations, no safeguards for women’s health. Vermont law allows non-physicians to perform abortions. Vermont law protects abortion providers. In essence...
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster

By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
ALASKA STATE
VTDigger

Rep. Maxine Grad to receive 2022 Emerge Vermont Kunin Achievement Award

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced today that Representative Maxine Grad is the recipient of the 2022 Governor Madeleine M. Kunin Achievement Award. The award, bestowed in honor of Governor Kunin, is given annually to a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
WCAX

Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
VERMONT STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

#46. Vermont

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks. Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, K…
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont Arts Council offers new Creative Aging Grants

MONTPELIER—The Vermont Arts Council is offering a new grant program to provide meaningful arts learning experiences for older Vermonters, hoping to ease the social isolation that sometimes arrives as people age. Creative Aging Grants provide up to $4,000 for organizations to provide skill-based arts instruction and intentional social engagement...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
MONTPELIER, VT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
NHPR

N.H. churches condemn ‘wokeness’ list, saying it could spur harassment

The New Hampshire Council of Churches is concerned a list of so-called "woke" churches could be used to target those with inclusive beliefs. The list of New Hampshire churches singles out congregations that have displayed rainbow symbols, condemned racism or supported COVID mitigation measures, among other things. The libertarian Free State Project shared the list on Twitter last week.
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire AG Arrests Small-Town Newspaper Publisher for Political Ads

New Hampshire’s attorney general announced on Thursday that the state had arrested the publisher of a local weekly newspaper in Londonderry earlier this week, alleging she illegally published political ads without properly disclosing them to be ads.Londonderry Times publisher Debra Paul, 62, was arrested Wednesday, according to State Attorney General John M. Formella, and was charged with six violations of the state’s misdemeanor laws on political advertisements. Paul, along with her husband, runs Nutfield Publishing, which publishes the Times and the Nutfield News/Tri-Town Times.In an affidavit, investigator Daniel Mederos wrote that in two different Londonderry Times issues spanning February and...
POLITICS
VTDigger

2022 NBRC State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant awards announced

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has approved $24.2 Million in new awards to 56 projects as of August 18, 2022. The awards are part of the annual State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant round. These projects are matched by an additional $120.19 Million in public and private investments, resulting in $144.39 Million in total investment across the four-state NBRC region, including portions of Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and all of Vermont. These projects will unfold over the next three years, and all of this year’s awardees are listed on the NBRC’s website, www.nbrc.gov.
POLITICS
Allrecipes.com

What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
VERMONT STATE

