Samsung develops 'reinvented toilet' with Gates Foundation
Samsung said on Thursday that it has developed a new toilet that recycles and safely disposes of human waste in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The South Korean tech giant was responding to the foundation's Reinvent the Toilet Challenge that started in 2011, which aims to develop cost-effective toilets that can deliver inclusive sanitation services without the need for sewage treatment systems.
2 business owners explain how they're navigating the need to raise their prices and the 'revolving door' of hiring
Interviewees ghosting, workers needing a cost-of-living raise, and the awkwardness of raising prices — it's been a tough year for small businesses.
SpaceX and T-Mobile to reveal plan to boost US connectivity
SpaceX and US mobile carrier T-Mobile have teased an announcement, to be shared today, that they claim will "increase connectivity". The two companies, along with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, announced the surprise event via their respective Twitter accounts. It will be held at 7:00pm CT today at SpaceX's Starbase spaceport in Texas and will be live-streamed on SpaceX's YouTube channel.
Businesses need DevOps to be competitive but must follow best practices to minimize risk
Software development and IT operations, known together as DevOps, play a crucial role in modern application development. DevOps is based on a set of continuous delivery principles for creating a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software. The concept of DevOps has been around for the better part of a decade....
Why these mini V-mount batteries are better than power banks for photographers and drone pilots
You can buy a power bank for a few bucks. And it might work. If you're lucky. Then you can buy a decent power bank from companies such as Anker or Zendure and get a product that'll cost you more money, but you know it's going to work, work well, and give you years of service.
In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel
WARSAW/BOGDANKA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - In Poland's late summer heat, dozens of cars and trucks line up at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka coal mine, as householders fearful of winter shortages wait for days and nights to stock up on heating fuel in queues reminiscent of communist times.
T-Mobile, SpaceX say new partnership will mean the end of mobile dead zones
Wireless carrier T-Mobile is forging a new alliance with SpaceX that the two companies say will put an end to mobile dead zones. Using its existing midband spectrum, T-Mobile plans to enable cell phones to connect to SpaceX's Starlink satellites, bringing coverage to remote areas with no existing cell service.
Google opens up its experimental AI chatbot for public testing
Google has opened up its AI Test Kitchen mobile app to give everyone some constrained hands-on experience with its latest advances in AI, like its conversational model LaMDA. Google announced AI Test Kitchen in May, along with the second version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), and is now letting the public test parts of what it believes is the future of human-computer interaction.
If you want to book the perfect stay, use one of these hotel apps
When you are weary from travel, the last thing you want is a complicated app or busy website. All you want is a safe, comfortable place to lay your head, but deciding where to sleep while traveling can be tricky. That is where hotel apps can help: they provide vetted properties at often-discounted rates to help save you money.
Microsoft to drop its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2023
Microsoft launched its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2018. In subsequent months, officials positioned the service as being specifically for frontline workers. Since then, I've heard from a number of customers who were confused about the differences between Kaizala and Teams. It looks like Microsoft has heard -- and is now heeding -- similar feedback.
What is Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging technology?
Over the past year, you may have noticed that a lot of companies that make USB chargers are talking about GaN or gallium nitride technology. But what is this GaN/gallium nitride technology? What are the benefits of GaN? And should you upgrade all your chargers today?. Also: Anker's latest GaNPrime...
Most IT pros are exhausted but there's good news, too
Elevating oneself into technology leadership roles has taken on a whole new dimension in the post-Covid, digitally drenched 2020s era. Almost nine in 10 technologists in a recent survey agree the very essence of their roles has changed over the past few years. But the journey has been exhausting, they admit.
T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro review: $220 phone that outperforms in key areas
While I personally pay thousands for high-end devices because smartphones are one of my addictions, there are some very good, affordable, mid-range smartphones available today. For the past three weeks, I've been using the T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G and have been blown away by the quality, performance, and overall experience of this $220 Android smartphone. In the past, spending $200 on a phone meant it might last you a year with unreliable performance, but that is clearly not the case today.
Microsoft: Russian hackers gain powerful 'MagicWeb' authentication bypass
Microsoft has warned that the hacking group behind the 2020 SolarWinds supply chain attack have a new technique for bypassing authentication in corporate networks. The trick, a highly specialized capability Microsoft calls "MagicWeb", allows the actors to keep a firm position in a network even as defenders attempt to eject them. However, unlike past attacks by the group, which Microsoft tracks as Nobelium, they are not employing supply chain attacks to deploy MagicWeb, but rather are abusing admin credentials.
Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs
In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.
Microsoft: Iranian attackers are using Log4Shell to target organizations in Israel
Microsoft has warned that an Iranian state-based threat actor it calls Mercury is using the Log4Shell flaws in applications from IT vendor SysAid against organizations located in Israel. Microsoft's nation-state tracking team, Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), has assessed with "high confidence" that the campaign is affiliated with Iran's Ministry...
Want an X-Chair for your office? The X-1 Flex Mesh Task Chair is $100 off
Finding a great office desk chair -- or even a gaming chair -- can be very tricky, especially when you're trying to manage unexpected surprises like back pain or wrist pain. Personally, I've used the X-Chair line for a few years now. The foam has not only held up over the years and provided the support I need for my back, but it's also fully adjustable. More important, though, while this chair can be pricey, it's on sale right now for $789. You can score $100 off the mesh chair right now.
Train to become a highly-paid AWS professional for just $60
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's predicted that in just a few years, by 2025, over 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms. That's up from only 30% last year. And Amazon Web Services is one of the top three cloud platforms in the world. So it stands to reason that developing AWS skills can be a smart career move.
Name your price for this online master class in Microsoft Excel
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whatever kind of work you do, whether it's business or data analysis, the odds are good that you will need to use Microsoft Excel at some point. From keeping track of invoices to complex data analytics, Excel can do it all, given you have the right skills. The only question is how to get those skills, and right now, there's an attractive option for self-starters: A 14-course master class in Excel is available from Skill Success, and right now, you can literally name your price to get it.
