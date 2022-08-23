Read full article on original website
Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
Apple iPhones make up half of all premium smartphones sold in China
In context: Apple has found more success in China than most US firms, especially in the high-end smartphone segment where Cupertino takes almost half of all sales in the country. Having such a large slice of the world's biggest phone market has long been cited as why Apple often kotows to China's authoritarian government.
Tesla sends cease-and-desist to CEO behind video of its cars hitting child-size mannequins
In context: Elon Musk definitely seems to be a love-him-or-hate-him character. One of those firmly in the latter camp is Dan O'Dowd, founder of the Dawn Project and CEO of Green Hills Software, who has been running a public campaign slamming Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software as dangerous. The latest jab is a viral ad showing the vehicles running over child-sized mannequins while in FSD mode. It's resulted in a cease-and-desist letter from the automaker, which O'Dowd has responded to by calling Musk a "crybaby."
Apple expands self-service repair to MacBooks, already covers iPhone 12 and 13
What just happened? Apple launched their "Self Service Repair" program earlier this year, allowing consumers to replace and repair their Apple devices on their own, all with genuine Apple parts and tools. Today, Apple announced the expansion of the program to include the MacBook M1 line, set to begin on August 23.
Why is Amazon building CPUs?
When it comes to companies rolling their own custom chips, our core thesis is that doing this to save a few dollars on chips is breakeven at best. Instead, companies want to build their own chips when it conveys some form of strategic advantage. The textbook example is Apple, which...
Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
Microsoft won't follow Sony in raising the price of its consoles -- for now
Recap: Sony's surprise decision to increase the price of the PlayStation 5 outside of the US has raised questions about whether rival Microsoft will take the same action with its Xbox Series X/S machines. The good news is that the Redmond firm isn't planning on any price hikes—for the time being.
LastPass says it was hacked, tells users not to worry
What just happened? LastPass, whose approximately 33 million users and 100,000 business customers make it the world's most popular password manager, has been hacked. The platform's source code and proprietary information were stolen, but the company says there's no evidence the intruder accessed users' encrypted master passwords, vaults, or other data.
