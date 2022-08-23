ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Leader

Around the Area: Calendar of events for week of Aug. 23-30

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBgVU_0hRl8MCV00

TUESDAY

PONTIAC

Aug. 12-23 — Art Walk concludes. The Art Center by The Greater Livingston County Arts Council and Downtown Pontiac retailers present their annual Art Walk. Member artists of the GLCAC have donated artwork, which will be sold by silent auction. Each participating business has one or two pieces of art displayed inside for the duration of the walk. A sheet is provided with each piece of art on which to place a bid. There is a suggested value of the artwork but bidding will start at $10 and increase in $5 increments. The Greater Livingston County Arts Council will use the proceeds of this auction to provide an art scholarship for an area student. A list of participating artists and businesses will be available at DowntownPontiacIL.com

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

CHENOA

6:30 p.m. — Chenoa City Council meets, City Hall.

SPORTS

6 p.m. — Pontiac volleyball at Morris; Prairie Central at GCMS; Dwight vs. Streator

WEDNESDAY

August 24

FAIRBURY

8 a.m.-Noon — Farmers Market on the front patio at Fairview Haven from 8 a.m. to noon (or until sold out!). Locally grown fresh produce and more.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pontiac Township Supervisor Building.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

SPORTS

6:30 p.m. — Dwight vs. Reed-Custer

THURSDAY

August 25

PONTIAC

9-10 a.m. — Jesus and Me Story time will take place every Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for children — toddlers to age 10 — at First Baptist Church at the pavilion at 515 N. Ladd St. There will be stories and crafts.

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Friends of Dominy Memorial Library Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the basement of the library (201 S. Third St., Fairbury).

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

SPORTS

6:30 p.m. — Prairie Central vs. East Peoria; Dwight vs. Lowpoint-Washburn

FRIDAY

August 26

FAIRBURY

7-11 a.m. — VFW Auxiliary Breakfast

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Friends of Dominy Memorial Library Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the basement of the library (201 S. Third St., Fairbury).

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items.

FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Pontiac vs. Central Catholic (Williamson Field); Prairie Central vs. Tolono (Lewis Field).

SATURDAY

August 27

FORREST

6-10 a.m. — Pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast to benefit Relay For Life from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Forrest American Legion hall. Adults, $8; children, 6-12, $5; children, 5 and under, free. There will be meat for sale.

PONTIAC

7 a.m.-11 a.m. — Pontiac Farmer's Market, downtown.

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Fairbury All Town Garage Sales

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-Noon — Friends of Dominy Memorial Library Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to noon in the basement of the library (201 S. Third St., Fairbury).

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Kid's Fun Day by Truth Tabernacle

PONTIAC

Livingston County Historical Society Jones House volunteers present their annual Heritage Days. Crafters and artisans will be demonstrating arts and crafts from the 1800s.

FOOTBALL

Noon — Dwight at Catlin (South Fork).

SPORTS

8 a.m. — Livingston County VB Invite at PTHS with Prairie Central, Dwight

SUNDAY

August 28

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Rockin' at the River Summer Concert Series with The Long and Winding Road Tour at Humiston-Riverside Park Band Shell from 7-9 p.m.

MONDAY

August 29

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

SPORTS

6 p.m. — Pontiac VB at Streator; Prairie Central at Herscher; Dwight at LeRoy

TUESDAY

August 30

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

SPORTS

6 p.m. — Prairie Central at Lexington

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
wjol.com

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends

Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
JOLIET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Bank#City Hall#Pontiac#K 2nd#Chenoa City Council#Shine
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Lane Closure Planned In Heart Of Downtown Ottawa

Driving in the area of the downtown courthouse in Ottawa could get a little more hairy over the next couple of weeks. Starting Monday morning, the south side of West Madison Street running along the north side of the courthouse will be closed to all thru traffic and parking. Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area in preparation for new angle parking spaces.
OTTAWA, IL
hoiabc.com

Arrests made in Peoria County Church Burglary cases

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three teens have been taken into custody in connection with two burglary cases at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church in Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a 17-year-old juvenile from Peoria, and 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid of Peoria were arrested on Thursday in connection with the vandalism that happened on August 16th. The 17-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and theft.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Theft on the rise at local hardware stores

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arraigned for Pekin attempted murder

Two Pekin residents charged with an attempted murder are pleading not guilty. Tazewell County Court records indicate Gage Burgess, 21, and Savannah McKinley, 19, were arraigned Thursday on the Attempted Murder count, along with counts of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery. They were arrested earlier this month, for the alleged...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
PEORIA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Pontiac Man Accused of Dealing Half Kilo of Cocaine

A 39-year-old Pontiac man is accused of dealing a half of kilogram of cocaine in Livingston County on August 23rd. Luis Francisco Hernandez-Castillo was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, a class X felony. Hernandez-Castillo was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and...
hoiabc.com

Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program

(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

S. Pekin business goes up in flames

SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Part of Rt. 29 was shut down early Thursday morning due to a fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworx caught fire, and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Parts of Main Street to Chester Road were blocked...
hoiabc.com

Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
CBS Chicago

Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.
MENDOTA, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

955
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy