Quintana (4-6) took the loss Friday versus Atlanta, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. Quintana's decent pitching was nullified by an error that allowed Atlanta to scrape together two runs in the fourth inning. It's the second start in a row that the Cardinals' defense has made Quintana's job harder. He's allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his five starts since joining St. Louis from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. Overall, the southpaw has a 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 108:42 K:BB through 127.2 innings across 25 starts.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO