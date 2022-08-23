Read full article on original website
Judge who denied Florida teen an abortion citing grades loses reelection
A state judge who, in a highly publicized case, denied a 17-year-old an abortion in part because of her grades lost his election in a Florida primary on Tuesday. Jared Smith, who was appointed to Florida’s 13th Circuit Court by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in 2019, narrowly lost his nonpartisan primary against attorney Nancy Jacobs....
MD high court grants convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo new sentencing hearing
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's highest court granted convicted D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo a new sentencing hearing, citing Supreme Court case law on life sentences without parole for juveniles.Malvo was 17 when he and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, in 2002. For the Maryland killings, Malvo was handed six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In a 4-3 ruling filed Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals determined Malvo was due a new sentencing hearing under the 2012 Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which says life sentences without the possibility of parole...
A "Parentless" 16-Year-Old Was Denied An Abortion Because A Court Ruled She's Not "Mature" Enough
A pregnant and "parentless" 16-year-old may be forced to give birth against her will after a Florida court ruled she's not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. "The trial court found ... that [the teenager] had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently...
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law
The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
Kentucky judge accused of pressuring lawyer to support his reelection, suspended
A Kentucky judge was suspended with pay on Friday following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson following a daylong hearing in which he told commissioners they were being used for political purposes, The Paducah Sun reported.
Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion
A Monday ruling from the state Court of Appeals gives county prosecutors power to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, despite there being an injunction currently blocking the ban from being enforced. According to the Court of Appeals judges, the injunction put in place by Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher in May only prevents state […] The post Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Delaware day care worker who killed infant has life sentence upheld
Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a day care worker sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to suffocating a 4-month-old girl. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected DeJoynay Ferguson’s claims that her due process rights were violated because a Superior Court judge was unwilling to consider mitigating evidence and arguments she presented. Ferguson also claimed the judge had sentenced her "with a closed mind" and "for the sole purpose of retribution."
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
Florida appeals court rejects abortion law injunction
TALLAHASSEE - An appeals court Wednesday tossed out a temporary injunction that would have blocked a new Florida law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal had signaled last month that it would reject the temporary injunction issued by Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper, who said the 15-week limit violated privacy right in the Florida Constitution.Wednesday's one-paragraph main ruling, written by Judge Brad Thomas and joined by Judge Stephanie Ray, cited a July 21 decision by the panel that allowed the 15-week limit to remain in effect as legal battling continued. Judge Susan...
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity
Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022.
