Snow joke: Vail resorts looks to open northern Ohio ski resorts on Dec. 17

It's hard to imagine, but ski season in northern Ohio is just around the corner.

Vail Resorts − the owner Alpine Valley in Geauga County along with Boston Mills and Brandywine in Summit County and Mad River in Zanesfield − has announced that the opening date (at least in theory) for the Ohio resorts will be Dec. 17.

Mother Nature might have a say in this though as last season's start was delayed to January by warm weather and rain.

Vail also announced that it is hoping to expand hours offered by the Ohio resorts.

Alpine Valley, which was only open three days a week last season, hopes to open the slopes there seven days a week this season.

Tim Harris, vice president of Vail's Midwest Resorts and the Ohio region, said hours will be expanded at both Boston Mills and Brandywine, too, with a return of full nighttime skiing at the resorts.

The resorts are hoping to attract and retain workers this season by raising starting pay to $20 an hour.

"We are really feeling positive that we will be back at full staffing," he said.

Workers are also installing new lifts at the Summit County resorts to improve reliability and move more guests to the top of the hills.

At Boston Mills, a new fixed-grip four-person chair will replace the Lift 5 double.

And at Brandywine, a new fixed-grip four-person chair will replace the Lift 3 triple one.

Vail Resorts has also dropped its mask and vaccination requirements for guests inside of indoor facilities along with reservation requirements for the restaurants.

A change this winter, Harris said, is although you will not be required to make advance reservations to visit − all of Vail's resorts are limiting the number of lift tickets available to be sold to the general public each day.

Harris said this is an effort to reduce lines and "enhance" the guest experience.

Season passholders will not be affected by the change, but he said, guests are encouraged to purchase lift tickets in advance or visit each resort's website before visiting to ensure tickets are available.

