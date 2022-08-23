Des Moines business diverts clothing from the dump

There's a new way in Des Moines to get rid of that shirt with the stain or pair of sneakers with a hole in the side toe.

Clothes Bins — they're vivid green drop boxes that are part of a national franchise.

Why it matters : It's a good way to divert items from the landfill that can't be worn again.

What's happening : Clive businessman Brad Burtnette added more than a dozen bins throughout the metro.

He plans to add about 80 more in coming months.

Of note : It's part of a for-profit business. Donations are not tax deductible, which is explained on the front of the bins.

Yes, but: Burtnette is sharing some of his profits with local charities.

What to give: Any clothing item or textile that's dry and has no odor.

No mildewed items or any soiled with solvents like gasoline.

The big picture : More than 11 million tons of textiles — mostly clothing and footwear — went to the landfill in 2018, according to the most recent EPA estimates.

It accounts for roughly 8% of municipal solid waste.

Meanwhile : Nearly 100% of clothing can be recycled, according to the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association.

Furniture stuffing and industrial wiping cloths are among some of its uses.

Data: Brad Burtnette/The Clothes Bin; Map: Skye Witley/Axios