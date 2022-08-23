ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines business diverts clothing from the dump

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago

There's a new way in Des Moines to get rid of that shirt with the stain or pair of sneakers with a hole in the side toe.

  • Clothes Bins — they're vivid green drop boxes that are part of a national franchise.

Why it matters : It's a good way to divert items from the landfill that can't be worn again.

What's happening : Clive businessman Brad Burtnette added more than a dozen bins throughout the metro.

  • He plans to add about 80 more in coming months.

Of note : It's part of a for-profit business. Donations are not tax deductible, which is explained on the front of the bins.

  • Yes, but: Burtnette is sharing some of his profits with local charities.

What to give: Any clothing item or textile that's dry and has no odor.

  • No mildewed items or any soiled with solvents like gasoline.

The big picture : More than 11 million tons of textiles — mostly clothing and footwear — went to the landfill in 2018, according to the most recent EPA estimates.

  • It accounts for roughly 8% of municipal solid waste.

Meanwhile : Nearly 100% of clothing can be recycled, according to the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association.

  • Furniture stuffing and industrial wiping cloths are among some of its uses.
Data: Brad Burtnette/The Clothes Bin; Map: Skye Witley/Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant

The managers of Des Moines’ Noah’s Ark restaurant have won a temporary injunction that prevents the restaurant from being sold, at least until a trial can be held next spring. In May, the owners of the real estate were enjoined from terminating the lease of the restaurant. The action had the added effect of discouraging […] The post Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
superhits1027.com

State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Barrel House opens in Des Moines’ East Village

The Barrel House recently opened in redeveloped space at 401 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines’s East Village. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Barrel House operators knew when the Davenport-based brew pub began expanding several years ago that they wanted a location in Des Moines. The problem was, they...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group

A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
Radio Iowa

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Volunteers hatch thousands of bluebirds in Des Moines

More than 8,000 bluebird chicks have hatched via a volunteer habitat program in the Des Moines metro in the last nine years.Why it matters: Conservation efforts are crucial for their survival.The birds nesting habitat — often in hallows of dead tress — has been disappearing or taken over by invasive species of birds.Catch up fast: The program is coordinated through Des Moines Parks and Recreation started in 2014.In the first year there were 18 nesting boxes in two parks, resulting in 15 fledged bluebird chicks.What's happening: This year there was more than 120 boxes in nine DSM locations — mostly parks and cemeteries, Joel Van Roekel, a parks supervisor, tells Axios.Another 400 boxes are in metro locations and overseen by other groups that have partnered in the program.Worthy of your time: This video that highlights the program and the work of volunteers.People who want to help can email Van Roekel, jmvanroekel@dmparks.org Photos courtesy of Des Moines Parks and Recreation
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home

How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Cloths#Business Industry#Linus Business
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Take A Virtual Tour of Tiny Grand Junction, Iowa

The state of Iowa is littered with small farming towns including one called Grand Junction. It is significantly different than Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction, Iowa is located about an hour northwest of Des Moine, the largest city in the state. The population of Grand Junction is normally around 725 - except on the weekend when everyone makes their run to the big city.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines’ best chicken wings

Locals know best.Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.Ankeny🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & Grill — Roxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, AnkenyDerek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza — Tim Gibbons, AnkenyTip: Wing Zings are the bomb.Clive🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill — Derek Zarn, UrbandaleTip: Order the PB&J wingsDes Moines🍣 Sakari Shushi — Toni Minard, AnkenyTip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings🥡 Fawn’s Asian Cuisine — Judy McClure, DSM🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing — Megan Grandgeorge, DSM The BBQ Wings at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll — Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM 🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill — Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant HillJohnston🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar — Alan Hulstein, GrimesTip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauceWest Des Moines🍺 Grand Junction Bar and Grill — Meg Johnson, WDMTip: The crispy wings are best
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines to track problematic properties

Des Moines is surveying the conditions of buildings across all neighborhoods as part of a Property Improvement Initiative, city spokesperson Al Setka tells Axios.Why it matters: The information will be used to decide where money from city improvement programs should be spent.A vacant properties directory is also being created to help assess public safety hazards.State of play: The city survey will be more focused than county assessor's report which looks at the general condition of properties.Roofs, siding, windows and foundations are among the specific points of visual inspections conducted from sidewalks or streets.What they're saying: Groups such as the ACLU...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
who13.com

Classic course on steakhouse’s menu every night

You can enjoy new items on the menu of Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how he makes the classic Beef Wellington. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
WBUR

Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
Axios Des Moines

The Iowa Events Center roofs could become solar fields

The rooftops of the Iowa Events Center could become solar fields under new discussions among county officials, the site's general manager Chris Connolly tells Axios.Why it matters: It would be a big investment.It could also help Polk County reach its environmental goal set last year to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 90% by 2040.Catch up fast: The IEC is a complex of buildings owned by Polk County that include Wells Fargo Arena, Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center and Hy-Vee Hall.Some of the roofs are nearly two decades old and nearing stages when extensive repairs or replacements will be necessary.The intrigue: Solar installation might be made more cost efficient if done in conjunction with upcoming roof work.The potential scope and costs of the roof and solar projects have not yet been evaluated, Connolly tells us.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy