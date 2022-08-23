ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

NFL Insider suggests Seahawks want Jimmy Garoppolo

A former NFL executive suggests that the Seattle Seahawks want San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. With the last preseason games ending this weekend, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the San Francisco 49ers. The team officially moved on with Trey Lance as their starter, and allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to seek a trade. Nothing has transpired. But could something be on the horizon?
SEATTLE, WA
Marquez Valdes-Scantling in KC Chiefs concussion protocol

If you were wondering where Marquez Valdes-Scantling was during the Chiefs’ last preseason game, he’s been placed in the team’s concussion protocol. The bad news is that the Kansas City Chiefs have a fair number of key players nursing some injuries right now. The good news is that they have more than two weeks before anyone absolutely needs to be healthy again when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 to open the NFL season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

ESPN College GameDay Week 0 live stream: Watch 2022 kickoff online

College GameDay is finally back with a Week 0 season preview edition on ESPN on Saturday morning. Here’s how you can watch it online. Nothing beats waking up on Saturday morning to the angelic voices of Rece Davis and the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew as they prep every college football fan in the nation for a huge day of games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
