Staff shortages lead to school program cuts in Des Moines

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Metro Kids Care before- and after-school programs aren't being offered at three Des Moines elementaries due to staffing shortages, district spokesperson Phil Roeder tells Axios.

  • More than 350 students remain on Metro Kids' wait list.

Why it matters : It's one example of how a staffing crisis is affecting school services across the state, Margaret Buckton of the Urban Education Network tells us.

Catch up fast : A teacher shortage is a national problem being linked to burnout, low wages and increasing demands, Axios' Erica Pandey and Allison Snyder report .

By the numbers : As of Monday, DMPS had at least 105 unfilled positions, including 44 teachers and 34 special education instructors, Roeder said.

  • Statewide, schools had more than 5,000 positions open, according to Teach Iowa , a service through the Iowa Department of Education.
  • That includes more than 1,100 full-time classroom positions, mostly teachers.

Of note: More than 95% of DMPS' full-time positions are filled, including teachers, Roeder said.

What’s happening : School starts Wednesday in DSM and the unfilled classroom positions will be covered with a combination of long-term substitutes or by reassigning teachers, Roeder said.

  • Of 23 Metro Kids Care sites, the Garton, Willard and Wright elementary locations will not open until the district finds enough staff.
  • The district was able to provide transportation for about three dozen students to nearby schools that still offer the Kids Care program.

The big picture: DMPS' staffing shortage is problematic but it's not an anomaly. Cedar Rapids — which has about half as many students as DMPS — has more than 150 open positions , according to the district’s website.

  • Ankeny, Johnston and Urbandale had five or more full-time classroom positions listed Monday by Teach Iowa.

What we're watching : Two legislative changes this year should help ease school staffing shortages, Buckton said.

  • Students no longer must pass a college exit exam to become an Iowa teacher. As a result, there are more pending licenses that could be approved in coming weeks.
  • Earning limitations for employees in the state retirement system who return to work have increased, a benefit that starts four months after their initial retirements.

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

