butlerradio.com
State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership
The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
butlerradio.com
City Recognizes Friday As “Major General Peter Talleri Day”
A high-ranking member of the armed forces and local native is being recognized by the City of Butler in honor of his years of service. Butler City Council and Mayor Bob Dandoy issued a proclamation calling today Major General Peter Talleri USMC Day in the City. A representative of State...
Titusville Herald
City to propose solution, contract, to remedy current trash emergency
For the past week, the City of Titusville has been in a bind when it comes to trash collection. With no refuse contractor, city employees and the public works department have been picking up the slack, and lots of garbage, to avoid a public health crisis. City Manager Neil Fratus...
butlerradio.com
‘Demstock’ To Bring Democratic Candidates To Venango
A number of Democratic candidates for office will be making a stop in neighboring Venango County this weekend. It’s an event organizers are calling “Demstock” and it starts this evening at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Among the guests this weekend include Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro...
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
cranberryeagle.com
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
butlerradio.com
Mars Eases COVID Policies
The Mars Area School District is easing a number of COVID policies to start the school year. The school board officially approved the new guidelines, which for the most part return to pre-pandemic protocols. The district will not enforce social distancing and says masks will be voluntary. They also said...
butlerradio.com
Prison Contracts With Gaiser Center To Provide Certain Services
A local drug and alcohol treatment center is beginning a new program to help inmates at the Butler County Prison. The Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center recently finalized a one year agreement with the county prison board to begin September 1st with the possibility of renewal next year. The Gaiser...
wtae.com
Loan forgiveness plan applies to current and former students
PITTSBURGH — Some University of Pittsburgh students preparing for the start of classes are also learning they could have their federal student loans forgiven while they are still on campus. Watch the report from Oakland: Click the video above. "I know a lot of people that are working real...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman addresses union supporters at Pittsburgh rally, but avoids media questions
Hundreds of union members held a rally Tuesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Democrats that the union endorsed, including congressional candidate Chris DeLuzio, state House candidate Dr. Arvind Venkat and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. It was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances in Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students in southern Butler County set to begin school year at district with new name
Students in six south Butler County communities will return to classes Thursday for a new school year under a new district name. More than a year ago, officials in the South Butler County School District began the process of changing the district’s name to Knoch School District. School officials...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In-depth look at Route 30 corridor key to Hempfield comprehensive plan
Hempfield leaders are taking a closer look at the Route 30 corridor running through the center of the township as they move forward with updating a comprehensive plan. Supervisors this week approved creation of the Central Westmoreland Economic District Corridor Committee, or the HT30 Committee. The group will create a report looking at various factors throughout the corridor, stretching from the intersection with Georges Station Road near Unity and ending at the North Huntingdon line.
butlerradio.com
Local Businesses Support City’s K9 Unit
Butler City Police are receiving help from local groups to help care for their K-9 officers thanks to the efforts of a local businessman. Recently Butler resident Denny Offstein learned that the Butler City Police K9 Fund is in need of contributions so he took action to contact several local businesses and organizations. At least one group and possibly more are expected to make donations at tomorrow’s meeting of Butler City Council.
butlerradio.com
Armstrong County Memorial Hospital Reaches New Deal With Nurses
Armstrong County Memorial Hospital has reached a new agreement with its nurses. Negotiations between the two sides have been contentious at times, leading to a five-day strike in March of this year. However, two different unions representing both nurses and technical professionals were able to come to an agreement Thursday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
butlerradio.com
Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases
There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
