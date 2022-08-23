ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas isn't as red as it feels

By Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Data: NCSL ; Note: Nebraska has a unicameral state legislature and is not included in this map; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios

The Texas state legislature isn't as strongly split between Republicans and Democrats, compared to the most partisan states, but the balance could tilt more strongly in Republicans' favor in the upcoming November election.

Driving the news: All 31 state Senate and 150 state House seats are up for election in November. So is the governor, lieutenant governor and state attorney general.

Why it matters: The majority of Texans have a negative view of the economy, say their personal economic situation is worse than a year ago and believe the Texas economy is worse than a year ago, according to a poll by UT Austin's Texas Politics Project .

State of play: Republicans have dominated Democrats at the state level for more than two decades, allowing conservatives to exercise outsized power over policies governing redistricting, abortion access, gun control, voting, public health and other hot-button issues, per Axios' Stef W. Kight.

By the numbers: Republicans have five more seats than Democrats in the state Senate and 19 more Republicans in the state House.

  • The stakes are even higher in Arizona and Minnesota, where margins between Republicans and Democrats in both the state Senate and House are below five seats.

Zoom out: The upcoming U.S. congressional elections will also pose another challenge for Texas Democrats who are vying for more control in the national landscape.

  • Nine of the state's 17 former swing districts are now more favorable for Republicans and three seats are more favorable toward Democrats after redistricting, according to an Axios analysis .

Axios Dallas

A Texan visits the Twin Cities

Visit Minneapolis to see what it's like when a city has clean streets and sidewalks … and widespread composting. Here are some non-expert tips from a Texan's visit: Catch a game. We went for baseball at Target Field, but Target Center — home to Minnesota's NBA and WNBA team — is just across the street. Plus, the Vikings play downtown too, and it's easily accessible on public transit.The Rangers pulled off three wins in Minneapolis after a tumultuous week of leadership changes in the club. And Twins fans were perfectly nice about it. Eat a Jucy Lucy. This tip on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Dallas

Abbott assesses Dallas flood damage

Gov. Greg Abbott visited Dallas yesterday to understand the extent of flooding across North Texas and urge residents to report any damages as soon as possible.Why it matters: Dallas got 15 inches of rain in a five-hour span on Monday, part of the wettest 24 hours in nearly a century. It flooded homes, roads, cars and businesses.During his Dallas visit, Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties, making way for state resources to be directed toward recovery.Yes, but: The governor stopped short of acknowledging human-caused climate change.The big picture: Climate studies show that precipitation extremes like this are becoming...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

North Texas school district adopts strict policy on books and pronouns

After hours of discussion from nearly 200 speakers, the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board narrowly passed a new set of policies limiting how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality, and which bathrooms transgender students can use.Why it matters: School districts across Texas — but especially in Tarrant County — have become the front line in a conservative culture war targeting how history is taught, which books are allowed in schools and the rights of trans students.Details: In addition to prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory, the new policy includes restrictions on library books, eliminates equity audits and allows teachers to...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Axios Dallas

Here's what new food will be at the State Fair of Texas

It's that time of year again — when we learn about the insanely calorie-tastic culinary inventions coming to the State Fair of Texas, which runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.Driving the news: The 18th Big Tex Choice Awards will take place this Sunday in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center arena at Fair Park.Some of the foods up for awards include Chicharron Explosion Nachos (seen above), a deep-fried lasagna roll, a concoction dubbed the "Holy Biscuit" and something called the "Cha-Cha Chata."Check out photos of some of the finalists… Deep-fried lasagna with zucchini fries. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas The Holy Biscuit, filled with brisket, bacon and honey. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas The Peanut Butter Paradise: A deep-fried honey bun filled with caramel and topped with peanut butter, Reese's Pieces, Butterfinger crumbles and peanut butter cups. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of Texas The Deep Fried Rocky Road, which comes served with a scoop of vanilla Blue Bell. Photo courtesy of the State Fair of TexasZoom out: While we're talking about state fair fare, read about the offerings our Axios colleagues have highlighted in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.
Flash floods: Texas records entire summer's worth of rainfall in 24 hours

After months of severe drought conditions, North Texas has been slammed with flash flooding.Why it matters: Emergency water rescues were required in both Fort Worth and Dallas. Planes were grounded at both DFW and Love Field. Some neighborhoods in Tarrant County were told to evacuate.In some areas, the rainfall totals are considered a 1-in-1,000-year flood, per the Washington Post.More than 450 people across the area called for emergency rescues, according to CNN.What happened: As rain poured for most of Sunday and continued into Monday, some rainfall gauges in the area recorded nearly 15 inches of water — an entire summer's...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Advocacy group wants to expand Texas abortion law

The anti-abortion advocacy group Texas Right to Life will lobby for new legislation that would expand aspects of 2021's Heartbeat Act, which incentivizes individuals to sue anyone who assists in an abortion, a spokesperson for the organization tells Axios.Why it matters: The proposed bill would allow anyone to file a civil lawsuit against someone allegedly violating the state's abortion laws, no matter the age of the fetus. It would include an option to sue out-of-state organizations that mail abortion-inducing drugs directly to Texas patients. The big picture: Texas has been a leader in anti-abortion legislation, passing the uniquely structured Heartbeat...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans."Texas is turning blue," Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O'Rourke's crowd. "Collin County is turning blue."Why it matters: If he has any hope of defeating Gov. Greg Abbott in November, O'Rourke will have to do well in the state's suburbs. Collin and Denton counties could be key battlegrounds.Driving the news: O'Rourke told reporters in Frisco that the large crowd is a signal that he can...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Axios Dallas

North Texas lake levels are below normal as drought continues

Lakes across North Texas are experiencing low water levels because of drought conditions.Why it matters: Dallas-Fort Worth has received just 12.8 inches of rain this year, the eighth lowest on record, according to the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office.Low lake levels have caused boat ramps at some lakes, including Benbrook Lake and Lake Whitney, to close.Context: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tracks the water level at dozens of lakes across Texas and tries to keep the water level at each lake within several feet of its conservation pool, which serves water supply, hydropower and recreation.If there is a...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Back to school, but not for all Texas teachers

Texas is in the midst of a teacher shortage that could get even worse this year.Driving the news: Classes resumed this week at some school districts, including Plano and Lewisville. Dallas ISD returns to school next week.State of play: School districts across North Texas have adopted new retention measures, including higher starting pay for newly hired teachers, bonuses for returning staff and higher minimum wages for employees.Yes, but: Our local schools are still hiring for teaching and staff positions.Dallas ISD has posted 82 full-time jobs on its website in the past week.Plano ISD's website shows dozens of job openings, from...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

CDC updates COVID quarantine guidelines

Nearly two and a half years since COVID-19 altered our sense of space and safety, the CDC is loosening its guidelines on social distancing and quarantining.Why it matters: The shift marks a significant change in the country's approach to the pandemic. A majority of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus or have been exposed to it, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.Details: People who were exposed to COVID no longer need to quarantine unless they test positive or develop symptoms, per the CDC's new guidelines.Similar to people who are vaccinated, unvaccinated people should test on the fifth day after the...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Most young adults who move out of Dallas still stay in Texas

Most young adults who moved out of Dallas by age 26 chose to stay within the state, according to a recent Axios analysis. Why it matters: North Texas has experienced a population boom in recent years, but that hasn't kept young adults from moving elsewhere. The big picture: Fort Worth...
Axios Dallas

ACLU calls for investigation of Operation Lone Star

Gov. Greg Abbott might soon be battling the federal government over the state's controversial anti-immigration initiative.Driving the news: The American Civil Liberties Union filed a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, asking the federal government to investigate the way migrants are treated under Operation Lone Star, Abbott's $4 billion border security push.Earlier this week, the state started busing migrants from the border to New York City, which New York's mayor called "horrific."The other side: Abbott said he hopes the mayor of New York "follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Texas cities had record-high temperatures in July

Data: Southeast Regional Climate Center; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTexas had more cities with temperatures above the mean during July than other state — so yeah, it was really hot. Driving the news: Most of Texas is experiencing near-record temperatures, severe-to-extreme drought conditions and a high risk for wildfires. North Texas has seen 38 days at 100 or higher since June 11, according to the National Weather Service. Flashback: 2011 set the record for the most 100-degree days with 71. Warm temperatures started on April 18, 2011, with the first 90-degree day. The first 95-degree day was May 27, 2011. Dallas-Fort...
TEXAS STATE
