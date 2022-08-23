COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team was young and experienced last season, and it showed on the field. The Titans turned the ball over too much, and when they needed a big play, they never got it. This year, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau sees his teams’ fortunes turning around when the Titans open play on Friday with a home game against Deer River at Angelo Taddie Field in...

NASHWAUK, MN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO