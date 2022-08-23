Read full article on original website
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY. Multiple staffers were attacked by inmates and as many as 10 of them sustained injuries during a violent outburst at a maximum security prison in Upstate New York on Monday. "We've got some serious injuries here. Coxsackie is...
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
MD high court grants convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo new sentencing hearing
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's highest court granted convicted D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo a new sentencing hearing, citing Supreme Court case law on life sentences without parole for juveniles.Malvo was 17 when he and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, in 2002. For the Maryland killings, Malvo was handed six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In a 4-3 ruling filed Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals determined Malvo was due a new sentencing hearing under the 2012 Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which says life sentences without the possibility of parole...
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
bloomberglaw.com
Expert’s Racist Remarks Get Black Death-Row Inmate New Sentence
Racially prejudicial statement violated constitution on its face. A Black death-row inmate’s constitutional rights were violated during the sentencing phase of his trial when his attorneys allowed his expert witness to testify that Black men with his psychological disorder should be thrown away or locked up, the Sixth Circuit said.
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
CT man sentenced to 6 years in prison for $5M romance, lottery scams targeting elders
A Connecticut man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for his role in multiple lottery and romance schemes to defraud hundreds of mostly elderly people out of millions of dollars, officials said.
Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty On Federal Drug Charges
Fetty was arrested in New York ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud New York. He faces a minimum of five years behind bars.
