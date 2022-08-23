ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Mayor Cooper lays out East Bank vision, shares renderings

By Nate Rau
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 3 days ago

Mayor John Cooper unveiled the vision for a new neighborhood on the East Bank of the Cumberland River, complete with greenways, bike lanes, affordable housing and commercial development.

Why it matters: City officials pitch the plan as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a neighborhood from the ground up. Their plan would bridge together existing multi-billion-dollar projects in the pipeline to revitalize the East Bank.

  • The city has already approved a redevelopment plan for the River North property, which will be the corporate home to the tech giant Oracle.
  • To the south, the Titans are pushing for a new domed stadium.

The big picture: The area studied by Cooper, the Planning Department and other city agencies largely encompasses the 300-plus acres between those two developments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqZEQ_0hRl6lZU00 Rendering: courtesy of the Metro Planning Department

What they're saying: "This is the largest-ever community-driven planning process ever for Nashville, and the result will be something that protects us from haphazard, piecemeal development and sets the stage for an East Bank that provides transportation solutions, affordable housing, parks, civic space and all the features of great neighborhoods," Cooper said.

Details: The centerpiece of Cooper's vision is a new boulevard running north and south along the river.

  • Approximately 16 miles of new bike lanes, a new mass transit hub, 2.8 miles of new greenways and a cultural campus for the arts and education would also be included.

Yes, and: Affordable housing will also be a part of the plan, although details are sparse.

  • The next step will be to link up with the city's Affordable Housing Task Force to develop more specific goals and strategies.

Zoom out: The possibility of a new Titans stadium hangs over the discussions of a new vision for the East Bank.

  • Planning executive director Lucy Kempf and her team are working with two possibilities for how to lay out the East Bank — one with a new stadium and one with a renovated Nissan Stadium.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNDGY_0hRl6lZU00 Rendering: courtesy of the Metro Planning Department

It remains uncertain exactly how much the new neighborhood will cost and how to pay for it. Cooper's administration is hopeful that state and federal dollars, including funding from President Biden's infrastructure law, will help foot the bill.

Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes reiterated his belief that the redevelopment of the East Bank is being driven by the new stadium talks.

  • The capital improvement budget, which functions as a spending wish list, includes $769 million worth of East Bank projects, according to a breakdown by the Nashville Business Journal .
  • "If we take a football stadium out of the mix, there is, I would argue, a 0% chance that citizens of Davidson County are signing up for $700 million worth of [bonds] for infrastructure for a couple hundred acres that are undeveloped when water fountains don't work in schools, and there's flooding concerns in neighborhoods all over the city, and all the other things that are underfunded chronically," Mendes says.

The other side: The Cooper administration insists the East Bank vision is not steered by the possibility of a new Titans stadium.

Get involved: City officials want public input before they finalize the plan. Information on public meetings and feedback submission is available online .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Cooper wants sidewalks open amid construction projects

A new city policy will not allow construction projects to block sidewalks or bike lanes for more than a week without a plan to maintain pedestrian and cyclist access. Mayor John Cooper announced last week that permits to block city rights-of-way would only be granted for up to seven days unless the developer found an alternative to keep those spaces open, like constructing scaffolding over a sidewalk.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M

A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mayor#Infrastructure#Oracle#Titans#The Planning Department
wgnsradio.com

New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks

(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Centennial Park Announces Fall Programming

NASHVILLE, TN — As summer temperatures begin to dip and the days grow shorter, Nashville’s own Centennial Park will continue to offer a variety of exciting programs and events this fall. Live music, outdoor recreation, children’s activities, and celebrations of crafts and the visual arts are all on tap and guaranteed to offer a great experience for visitors of all ages.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nissan
fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WWMT

Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Locally Owned and Operated Premiere 6 Movie Theater Turns 55! The Theater Remains OPEN as they Wrap Up Major Renovations

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Premiere 6, the only locally owned movie theater in Murfreesboro, has been undergoing some major renovations - many of which started towards the latter half of last year…. That was General Manager Shelby Brantly. At the start of 2022, those updates and renovations continued…. The local movie theater...
MURFREESBORO, TN
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
151
Followers
258
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy