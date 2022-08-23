ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota cities weigh temporary bans, rules on newly legal THC edibles

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago

Cities across Minnesota are debating how to handle recently legalized THC edibles.

Driving the news: A growing number of cities – including Robbinsdale , Wayzata and Shakopee – have temporarily banned the sale of the products while they weigh their options.

  • Others are implementing ordinances to regulate sales.

The big picture: Minnesota's new law allowing the sale of food and drinks containing up to 5mg of hemp-derived THC per serving came as a surprise to many local officials – and even some of the state lawmakers who voted for it .

  • The statute, which quietly passed the Legislature this spring, didn't include many rules regulating the industry or funds to enforce the products' dosing and packaging restrictions.

What they're saying: "It quite honestly caught a lot of us off guard," Waite Park police chief Dave Bentrud, whose city is drafting a licensing ordinance, told the Star Tribune . "We really didn't see it coming or have input on anything before it came along."

What they're weighing: Local officials are exploring creating licensing systems, which could include restrictions on who can sell the products and where they're displayed, and zoning regulations that would limit where the products can be purchased, Kyle Hartnett, assistant research manager at the League of Minnesota Cities, told Axios.

  • "Most cities are still trying understand what does this mean for us, and what can we do?" he said.

Yes, but: Jason Tarasek, founder of Minnesota Cannabis Law , argues full legalization and regulation of recreational marijuana is the best solution for both businesses and consumers.

  • "Until we have a robust seed-to-sale tracking system and licensing system, we won't be able to completely shut down the bad actors," he told Axios.
  • In the absence of full legalization, his clients would prefer a uniform statewide approach to licensing, and possibly a special tax to bolster enforcement, to a patchwork of local laws.

Between the lines: The temporary bans aren't expected to have a big impact on availability or the overall market, Tarasek said.

  • The state's biggest cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, haven't signaled plans for a moratorium. Even if they did, many sales are happening online.

What to watch: Rep. Dave Baker (R-Willmar), a critic of the new law, told Axios he expects state-level proposals ranging from a full reversal to additional statutes on licensing, testing and marketing to be introduced when the Legislature returns in January.

  • "It's kind of hard to get the toothpaste back in the tube. But I will tell you that I think there will be a big conversation early in session next year about what is the right step," he said.
  • Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), who authored the provision, told the Star Tribune she's also looking at drafting statewide licensing framework.

Comments / 25

T N
3d ago

These lawmakers realize that before this crazy law was passed you could buy delta 9 thc bars that were 400+mg per package? Now it's limited it to 5mg per serving and 50mg per package. They are making it seem like they accidentally legalized pot when you could get bigger better products before 🤣😂

Reply(1)
8
Nicholas Mondragon
3d ago

should be legal on a federal level. Alcohol kills millions more than Marijuana ever has!

Reply(1)
7
brandon floding
3d ago

it's up to the voters not no name politicians trying to make a name for themselves.

Reply(1)
7
Related
willmarradio.com

Minnesota To Tax Loan Cancellations

(Minneapolis, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it. The president wants to cancel 10 thousand-dollars worth of student loans for people making under 125 thousand-dollars a year, and 20 thousand-dollars of loans for people who got Pell Grants.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

All talk, no action when it comes to a special session in the Minnesota Legislature (and there’s not all that much talk either)

The two top Minnesota events of the summer are soon to get underway, The Great Minnesota Get Together and The Great Minnesota Let’s Not Get Together. The first is the Minnesota State Fair that kicked off Thursday in Falcon Heights. The other is the political parlor game that begins at adjournment of the regular session of the state Legislature and involves speculation of whether and when a special session will be convened.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Minneapolis#Thc#The Star Tribune
boreal.org

State of Minnesota Launches Free Gun Lock Giveaway

From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - August 23, 2022. Editor's note: If you're not able to make it to the state fair, there is a link at the bottom of the article to find out how to obtain a free gun lock. It may be one of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 23

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,242 per day. Deaths stayed about level over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,078 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Dozens of Line 3 protesters in Minnesota still facing criminal prosecution

The two activists were making their stand for the environment, latching themselves together inside one of the large pipes during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota. Prosecutors say what they were doing that day in July 2021 was criminal, even beyond what's typically charged after civil disobedience....
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Minnesota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction

ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

What to do in the Twin Cities that's not the State Fair

The State Fair may be dominating Minnesota, but there are still other things to do this weekend. Here’s what’s happening around town. 🍻 Tickets are still available for the Summer Beer Dabbler Friday night. This year, over 90 breweries and cideries are setting up on Harriet Island in St. Paul. $50+. 🎉 White Bear Meadery, which claims to be Minnesota’s first and only mead hall, has its grand opening party in Maplewood on Friday. Free. 🚆 Head to Hopkins on Saturday for an all-day music and arts festival at a renovated train depot, hosted by coffee shop/community center Depot Coffee House. Free. 💃 Union Rooftop is hosting a Lizzo + Beyonce dance party on Saturday night, with bonus drag performances. $15.🛍️ This month’s Minneapolis Vintage Market is at Utepils Brewing on Sunday. General admission is free, or get an early bird shopping pass for $10.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Approves One-Year Moratorium for THC Edible Sales

Brooklyn Center has approved a moratorium that temporarily prevents businesses from selling edibles and beverages containing THC. The city council made the decision by a 5-0 unanimous vote Monday night. The issue has dominated discussion in many recent city council meetings throughout the northwest suburbs. In Brooklyn Center’s case, a...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer

A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention

Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land

Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy