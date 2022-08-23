Read full article on original website
Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US
STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
Data: Eviction filings in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Eviction Labs at Princeton University tracks eviction filings across the country. Its data is limited to states and cities that publish eviction filing data in such a way that they can collect it and it only contains eviction filings from January 2020 forward. Phoenix is one of...
"It really does feel like a home to me” GCU First Fostering Futures Scholarship Recipients move in
PHOENIX — "I'm moving into GCU. It's my second year. It's really exciting,” April Ciarametaro laughed. She says she’s, “A little nervous. I haven't met my roommates yet.”. The nursing major is moving in a week ahead of schedule with a handful of peers. She's one...
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
Arizona explosion survivor: "Today has got to be better than yesterday"
CHANDLER — Glenn Jordan was working alone inside All American Eyeglass Repair when he heard the boom and saw the flash. "I remember getting hit in the head," Jordan told ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius on the one year anniversary of the Chandler strip mall explosion. "My thought is that I'm on fire, so I just went back to that third-grade thing: stop, drop, and roll."
Resources available to Arizonans with free help with landlord-tenant issues
PHOENIX — From facing Arizona's heat without working air conditioning to flooded apartments and pest problems, the Let Joe Know Team has seen a number of issues tenants face across the Valley. First, put the issue in writing, sign it, date it, and give it to your landlord. But...
Team at Ivy Brain Tumor Center works to cure 'deadliest cancer in humans'
PHOENIX — In July 2017, Arizona Senator John McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. A little more than one year after the news was made public, Senator McCain passed away. “Glioblastoma is, unfortunately, the most common malignant brain tumor in adults. And...
Winner of $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim prize, lottery officials say
It's been over a month since someone in Illinois won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, and according to state lottery officials, the winnings have yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was bought in July at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles outside Chicago.
New bag policy in effect at Scottsdale Unified School District sporting events
SCOTTSDALE — Friday night football started at Coronado High School with a tough loss to Cortez. But there was a new clear bag policy to kick off a new season. “Oh man there’s nothing like it,” said Athletic Director for Coronado High School, Rob Villa. “Especially the first game of the season.”
Need help losing weight? Arcadia Wellness has a medically-supervised program that can help!
Arcadia Wellness Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Arcadia Wellness Center provides a variety of comprehensive aesthetic and wellness services in a beautiful and welcoming atmosphere. Sarah Quinn and her experienced staff help patients to look and feel their best when they leave the office. As the owner and medical director of Arcadia Wellness Center, it was her desire to deliver a higher level of individualized care to her patients that inspired her to launch her own wellness center in April of 2014. Empowering people to live fuller, healthier lives through a personalized, whole-person approach is her passion and the mission of Arcadia Wellness Center.
Kentucky students are building sheds for flood victims
MCKEE, Ky. — Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center are learning why it’s so important to lend a helping hand. They are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods in Eastern Kentucky in their classes. The idea came about after Marvin Wilder, a teacher...
'Working cats' looking for new homes to call their own - and pests to control
PHOENIX — Got a pest problem? A working cat can help!. Arizona Humane Society says they have placed nearly 200 “working cats” this year in places like warehouses, ranches, mills, and barns. These special cats are seeking a little more freedom and something to do instead of...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible this weekend
PHOENIX — There's still a chance of monsoon storms across Arizona this weekend. Here in the Valley, storm coverage will be spotty at best with just a slight chance of a few isolated storms. Up north, scattered storms will develop across the higher terrain and communities near wildfire burn...
Community seeks input on 24th Street and Broadway redevelopment
PHOENIX — Residents in an area of South Phoenix are wanting to make sure their voices are heard about redevelopment plans in their community. The intersection of 24th Street and Broadway Road has plenty of history. In the 1930’s, the community was predominantly made up of Black and Hispanic families. Councilman Carlos Garcia says this area is one that needs to be invested in.
Man shot by Glendale PD after he allegedly kills own father, shoots at officers
GLENDALE, AZ — A suspect was shot by police after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Glendale, leading to an hours-long SWAT situation and shooting involving police overnight Thursday. Glendale police say they got their first call from who they believe was the suspect, who allegedly said...
Multi-vehicle crash injures two near 32nd Street and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — At least two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Central Phoenix. At about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to 32nd Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. One person was trapped in a sedan that was on its roof and needed to be rescued...
