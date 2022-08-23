ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ABC 15 News

Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US

STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
ABC 15 News

Data: Eviction filings in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Eviction Labs at Princeton University tracks eviction filings across the country. Its data is limited to states and cities that publish eviction filing data in such a way that they can collect it and it only contains eviction filings from January 2020 forward. Phoenix is one of...
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
ABC 15 News

Arizona explosion survivor: "Today has got to be better than yesterday"

CHANDLER — Glenn Jordan was working alone inside All American Eyeglass Repair when he heard the boom and saw the flash. "I remember getting hit in the head," Jordan told ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius on the one year anniversary of the Chandler strip mall explosion. "My thought is that I'm on fire, so I just went back to that third-grade thing: stop, drop, and roll."
ABC 15 News

Team at Ivy Brain Tumor Center works to cure 'deadliest cancer in humans'

PHOENIX — In July 2017, Arizona Senator John McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. A little more than one year after the news was made public, Senator McCain passed away. “Glioblastoma is, unfortunately, the most common malignant brain tumor in adults. And...
ABC 15 News

Need help losing weight? Arcadia Wellness has a medically-supervised program that can help!

Arcadia Wellness Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Arcadia Wellness Center provides a variety of comprehensive aesthetic and wellness services in a beautiful and welcoming atmosphere. Sarah Quinn and her experienced staff help patients to look and feel their best when they leave the office. As the owner and medical director of Arcadia Wellness Center, it was her desire to deliver a higher level of individualized care to her patients that inspired her to launch her own wellness center in April of 2014. Empowering people to live fuller, healthier lives through a personalized, whole-person approach is her passion and the mission of Arcadia Wellness Center.
ABC 15 News

Kentucky students are building sheds for flood victims

MCKEE, Ky. — Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center are learning why it’s so important to lend a helping hand. They are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods in Eastern Kentucky in their classes. The idea came about after Marvin Wilder, a teacher...
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible this weekend

PHOENIX — There's still a chance of monsoon storms across Arizona this weekend. Here in the Valley, storm coverage will be spotty at best with just a slight chance of a few isolated storms. Up north, scattered storms will develop across the higher terrain and communities near wildfire burn...
ABC 15 News

Community seeks input on 24th Street and Broadway redevelopment

PHOENIX — Residents in an area of South Phoenix are wanting to make sure their voices are heard about redevelopment plans in their community. The intersection of 24th Street and Broadway Road has plenty of history. In the 1930’s, the community was predominantly made up of Black and Hispanic families. Councilman Carlos Garcia says this area is one that needs to be invested in.
