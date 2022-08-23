ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Belcourt in Nashville is hosting screenings of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 3 days ago

Nashville cinephiles have a rare chance to see the classic spaghetti western "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" on the big screen Tuesday .

  • The Belcourt is hosting screenings at 4:30 and 8pm.

Zoom in: "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" was directed by Sergio Leone and features an iconic performance from Clint Eastwood. It is one of the most influential westerns ever made.

What they're saying: "From the landscapes of the west in wide relief to the landscapes of the human face in closeup, 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' and the entire Man With No Name trilogy for that matter is essential wide screen viewing," Toby Leonard, The Belcourt's programming director, tells Axios.

Don't panic: If you're busy Tuesday night, encore showings of the epic film and the rest of the Man With No Name trilogy are scheduled in September.

