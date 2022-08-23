CDC estimates 85% of Iowa kids have had COVID

Nearly 85% of Iowa kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data show .

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.

It estimates the percentage of people between the ages of 6 months and 17 years with antibodies against the virus in their blood.

However, they do not necessarily show how many kids have enough antibodies to protect them against reinfection.

Zoom out: The national average is 79.7%.

What we're watching: Whether the return to classrooms results in an uptick of cases among youth this fall.

Of note : Children are at low risk of catching monkeypox — another ongoing public health emergency — according to the CDC.