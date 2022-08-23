ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CDC estimates 85% of Iowa kids have had COVID

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FFIs_0hRl6Qz700

Data: CDC ; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly 85% of Iowa kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data show .

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.

  • It estimates the percentage of people between the ages of 6 months and 17 years with antibodies against the virus in their blood.
  • However, they do not necessarily show how many kids have enough antibodies to protect them against reinfection.

Zoom out: The national average is 79.7%.

What we're watching: Whether the return to classrooms results in an uptick of cases among youth this fall.

Of note : Children are at low risk of catching monkeypox — another ongoing public health emergency — according to the CDC.

  • It's generally contained to people who have had sexual contact with someone who has the disease.
  • A vaccine is currently being recommended for people in higher-risk populations or those who have been exposed.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Project Labor Agreements ban results in Iowa government headaches

A contractor that faces tens of thousands of dollars in late penalties from the city of Des Moines is the subject of more than $1.7 million in lawsuits linked with its work on at least eight Iowa government projects, court records reviewed by Axios show.Why it matters: The situation is an example of how contractors are sometimes hired by governments despite concerns with their work.It’s a result of a 2017 state law that narrowed the ability of governments to review a bidder’s qualifications.Flashback: The 2017 law is linked with a successful effort by Republicans to block governments from mandating Project...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's fall foliage forecast

Start planning a road trip: Peak fall foliage is just over a month out, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. State of play: Northern Iowa can expect colors to peak sometime around the last of September. Southern areas can be a month later. Last year's peak in central...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
Axios Des Moines

New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Political pulse: Axne and Nunn on Inflation Reduction Act

Welcome to our new political pulse column, where we take a look at timely issues leading up to November's Midterm election.Today's topic: The Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed by President Joe Biden.State of play: The Democrat-backed $740 billion package includes provisions that increase taxes on large corporations, addresses climate change and lowers prescription drug costs and caps insulin prices.It also allows the IRS to hire 87,000 new employees, which they say is needed because of upcoming retirements.Driving the news: Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn spoke at length about the package during their soapbox speeches...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa State Fair new food reviews 2022

Welcome to our special series this week, where we give you our honest fair food thoughts and let you know if it's "fair" for your money. First up: The deep fried queso burger (pictured above) has beef chips mixed into what appears to be Cheese Whiz that is batter-dipped and fried.It came with a side of cheese for dipping ($8).Jason's thought bubble: It tasted like Hamburger Helper wrapped in corn dog batter.This year is its fair debut and it should also be its farewell. 🧈 Butter ranking: one stick = ick; five = don’t miss itAesthetics: 🧈🧈Creativity: 🧈🧈Overall taste:...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services

The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa State Fair: The actual tips and tricks you need

Ah, the Iowa State Fair. Our state's biggest event of the year.So influential, we plan our school start dates around it. So notorious, squirting butter grease once graced the New York Times.Whether you're a fair veteran or new to the event, it's an experience that takes a little planning and preparation to make it a more enjoyable time.Here are some tips from other Axios Des Moines readers on how to make the most out of your visit:"If your enthusiasm for the fair is greater than your stamina, rent a scooter.  Great way to see the fair." — Pat Edington"Bring a cooling...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
ALTOONA, IA
Axios

Iowa allocates $1 million for Choice Charter School's launch

The Iowa Board of Education allocated $1 million last week to help Choice Charter School pay startup costs. Driving the news: Choice is the first charter school that will run independently of a public school district under a 2021 state law. There’s an ongoing debate about whether private charters will...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

How Iowans like to keep their thermostats vs. how they should

It has been hot as hell this week and we've all been sweatin' like a, well, you know…pig. Driving the news: We asked readers Tuesday for their ideal home temps. What's happening: We dug into professional recommendations to help resolve any temp wars among the people living under your roof.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Iowa's Tesla drivers become targets for aggression

Tesla drivers are routinely heckled, cut off in traffic and blocked from charging stations, multiple Iowa owners tell Axios. Angst about politics or the environment is typically the motivator, they said. Driving the news: Suzie Stewart of Des Moines — a friend of Jason's — recently told us that she...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era

Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa charter school says state rule could shutter it

The future of a new charter school that would serve the Des Moines metro is in jeopardy before this year's classes even begin.What's happening: An emergency rule is being considered this week by the Iowa State Board of Education that would leave the school with little or no state funding, Choice Charter School director Cynthia Knight told Axios Monday.Why it matters: The online school is an option for potentially hundreds of students who have dropped out or are struggling to complete their education in a traditional setting.Gov. Kim Reynolds has championed charter schools as part of education reform.Catch up fast:...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy