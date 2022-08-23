ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans

HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent

The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles, will meet virtually due to non-COVID illness

The Eagles and Dolphins were set to have two days of joint practices in Miami before playing a preseason game on Saturday, but they’ll have to settle for one day of work. The Dolphins announced that Thursday’s session involving the two teams has been cancelled. They added that they will be meeting virtually instead of working on the field “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NBC Sports

How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans

HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

How 49ers challenged struggling Sermon ahead of 2022 season

After a disappointing rookie season, the 49ers issued a challenge to running back Trey Sermon ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Prior to San Francisco's preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast. Lynch...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed”

Bills punter Matt Araiza faces an accusation of rape in a federal civil lawsuit. A criminal investigation regarding the incident reportedly is ongoing. In the aftermath of the filing of the lawsuit and intense coverage of the allegations, Araiza did not punt for the Bills in Friday night’s preseason game. During the game, Araiza issued a statement through his agent.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers

The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday. Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.
NFL
NBC Sports

McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice

Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
NBC Sports

Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
NFL
NBC Sports

Genard Avery signing with Bucs

Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR with injury settlement

Malcolm Butler's second stint with the New England Patriots is officially over. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve Thursday with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transaction wire. As a result, Butler is now a free agent and can sign with any team. Butler was placed on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Mac Jones reacts to Patriots' loss vs. Raiders: 'I have to do a better job'

If you had one word to describe the four drives the Patriots' offensive starters played in Friday night's preseason finale against the Raiders, it probably would be lackluster. The offense made little progress at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Two of those four drives were 3-and-outs. Another eight-play drive ended...
NBC Sports

Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report

Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
NFL

