Tucson, AZ

Special Report: Redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

The affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, known as Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed on Friday. The judge who approved the warrant ruled Thursday that the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reporting and analysis from Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues.
Preparing for blast off to the moon

Artemis 1, NASA's first mission to the moon in 50 years, is scheduled to launch Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the uncrewed mission is successful, it will pave the way to have humans return to the lunar surface in 2025. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis Campaign Development Mark Kirasich, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the preparation ahead of the launch including why it has taken so long to get another moon mission.
Oklahoma executes James Coddington by lethal injection for 1997 hammer killing

Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
What's in the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit that was released to the public

The Justice Department has officially released the affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida home. A judge ruled Thursday the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Joseph Moreno, a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues to discuss the unsealing of the document.
Democrats spending heavily on abortion leading up to midterm elections

Democrats are already spending big on advertising focused on abortion rights months before the midterm elections after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year. And the Democrats' victory in the special election Tuesday night in New York could further fuel their abortion messaging ahead of the November election. Some Republicans have now begun pushing back on this line of Democratic messaging.
Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital

Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
Homeschooling grows in popularity in wake of pandemic

As students head back to school, not all are returning to the classroom. Class is back in session for the Snively family near Louisville, Kentucky. Valeri Snively, a former teacher, is homeschooling her three children. "It's just really nice to have the freedom to be able to pick and choose...
Mega Millions winner has yet to claim $1.3 billion prize

The person who won this year's $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery has yet to claim the jackpot nearly a month after the ticket was sold. The unknown individual bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It marked the third-largest single winning in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions prize. Lottery officials said they're still waiting to hear from the winner.
After car crash, Illinois woman's ambulance bill was 3 times higher than siblings' despite identical services

Last September, Peggy Dula was driving with her brother and sister when their car collided with a pickup truck. The Illinois resident, who recalled the crash and its aftermath on "CBS Mornings," said that she and her siblings were each transported separately from the site of the accident to the same nearby hospital. Dula was shocked when they received three very different bills — for identical ambulance rides.
