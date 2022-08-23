ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Monkeypox Officially Reaches 50th U.S. State

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWj6u_0hRl60Mi00

Monkeypox has now been found in all 50 U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after Wyoming confirmed its first case of the virus Monday.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the Wyoming state epidemiologist, said the risk of monkeypox spreading in the state remains low.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” Harrist said in a statement attached to the announcement of the case. “Monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”

Harrist encouraged residents deemed at risk of contracting monkeypox to get vaccinated. CDC data as of Sunday shows the majority of monkeypox cases in the U.S. have been found in men aged 31 to 35.

The federal agency recommends vaccination for those exposed to monkeypox and those likely to contract it. The CDC said while most cases have been found in men who have sex with men, others — irrespective of sexual orientation — could also be at risk if they’ve been in close contact with a known case.

“We do want to prevent further spread within our state as much as possible,” Harrist said. “That’s why we will recommend vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and also for people who may be more likely to get monkeypox based on the current outbreak and how it has been spreading.”

The CDC had reported a total of 15,433 U.S. cases as of Monday. New York state topped the list with 2,910 cases, followed by California with 2,663.

The White House, which has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, last week urged states to adopt a new vaccination protocol that would give patients one-fifth as much per shot in an intradermal injection method rather than the traditional full dose. New York state on Monday announced it will adopt the recommendation.

The Department of Health and Human Services has started making an additional 1.8 million doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine available to order this week for states that adopt the protocol.

“Our primary goal is to prevent the spread of this virus by increasing the immunity of as many at-risk individuals as possible,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “This latest delivery of vaccine vials from the federal government, delivered by the newly authorized method of administration, will mean more vaccine doses for more people.”

HHS has also said it will be making monkeypox vaccines available for large LGBTQ pride events.

The CDC director on Wednesday announced a massive “reset” overhaul following criticisms over its handling of both the COVID and monkeypox outbreaks.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator under former President Donald Trump, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday she found it troubling the U.S. did not learn from its COVID mistakes in handling the monkeypox outbreak.

“Those mistakes were repeated with monkeypox,” Birx said. “Not adequate testing early on, not making tests available in every community that you knew was at risk.”

Comments / 12

Gator 4 Life
3d ago

covid is losing its fear Factor ....time for the Democrats to try something else

Reply
8
Related
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health And Human Services#Linus Monkeypox#U S State#Diseases#General Health
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
Scary Mommy

23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

HuffPost

127K+
Followers
7K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy