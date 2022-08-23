ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lakercountry.com

RCHS Volleyball, Soccer teams in action today

The Lady Laker Volleyball team will play at home tonight, hosting district rival Metcalfe County. The 3-0 Lakers will take on the 1-5 Lady Hornets with freshman taking the court at 5 p.m. with JV and varsity to follow. The Laker Soccer team will be back in action today. The...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Lakers host Jumpers at Finley Field tonight

The Russell County Lakers will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Finley Field tonight. Both the Lakers and Jumpers enter tonight’s contest at 1-0 after picking up a win in Week 1. The Lakers defeated Adair County 27-14 in Week 1 while Somerset defeated Garrard County 28-14 last week.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RCHS hires Rexroat to lead softball program

The interim tag has been removed, as Tonya Rexroat has been hired as the head coach of the Russell County High School Lady Laker Softball team. Rexroat assumed the head coach role on an interim basis earlier this year after the job came open about a month before the season started, and led the Lady Lakers to an 18-11 record and a 16th District Championship.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County FFA competes at Kentucky State Fair

Russell County High School FFA members competed in multiple events at the Kentucky State Fair this week. The Dairy Judging team made up of Eli Foley, Will Stephens, Addison Coppage, and Ellie Terry placed 14th overall and Eli Foley was 19th individual with more than 100 contestants. Bryanna Smith competed...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Ella Mae Johnson, age 70, of Russell Springs

Ella Mae Johnson, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. She was 70 years of age. Ella was born November 22, 1951, in Russell County, daughter of the late Refus Dowell and Ada Mae Coffey Gentry. She was a Christian lady who attended Mt. Hope Separate Baptist Church. Ella was a devoted caretaker of her family. She was a good cook and loved to work in her flower garden. Ella found great joy being around her grandchildren.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

59 new COVID cases reported in Russell County

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 59 new COVID cases in Russell County next week. Neighboring Pulaski County reported 201 new cases, Wayne County reported 84 cases, Adair County reported 70 cases, and Casey County reported 62. Clinton County reported 37 new cases and Cumberland County reported just six...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Local 4-H participant earns ribbon at state fair

Another Russell County 4-H youth has earned a ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Dalton Foley received a red ribbon in the 4-H Lawnmower Driving Contest earlier this week. The state fair runs through Sunday, August 28th. You can visit the state fair’s website at kystatefair.org.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County unemployment drops nearly one percent

The unemployment rate in Russell County fell nearly one percent from a year ago, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. A new report released on Thursday shows Russell County’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 percent in July 2021 to 5.2 percent in July 2022. While Russell County’s unemployment...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Alexander Hill, age 32, of Russell Springs

Alexander “Alex” Hill, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was 32 years of age. Alex was born October 7, 1989, in Somerset. He worked with his dad, Curtis, in the family’s business, Hill’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service. Alex loved spending time with his woman, Bethany. He enjoyed playing with his two dogs, Bear and Hog, that he thought of as “his kids”. He loved driving his Dodge truck and leaving black smoke and tire marks behind.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower. Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

One Vehicle Accident Causes Problems Yesterday

Main St in Monticello was closed for a few hours Thursday as a vehicle struck and broke a utility pole at the intersection of Main Street and Buster Avenue. Approximately 950 individuals were without power until repairs were made.
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

11 indicted by Russell County grand jury

Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Has Uptick In New COVID Cases

During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department reported an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in the county. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor, said from August 15th through the 19th there were 405 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations. He said Laurel County remains in the red on the Community Transmission Levels map. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said it is important to get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Wayne County man sentenced to 70 years on rape charges

A Wayne County man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of eight counts of rape. Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard sentenced Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez to the jury-recommended 70 years. A press release from earlier this year by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office said Sanchez repeatedly...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Hometown Proud in Somerset!

Come along and explore the capital of Lake Cumberland with Great Day Live in Somerset! Host Claudia Coffey and reporters Elle Bottom and Nailah Spencer take you around to explore all of the revitalization happening across town. See the artwork, activities, history, and more! To get more information, click the following links: SomerSplash Waterpark, City of Somerset, Jordan Justice Art, Somerset Tourism, Pulaski County Tourism, International Paranormal Museum, Kentucky Historical Society.
SOMERSET, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Missing woman found in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

