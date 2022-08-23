Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
RCHS Volleyball, Soccer teams in action today
The Lady Laker Volleyball team will play at home tonight, hosting district rival Metcalfe County. The 3-0 Lakers will take on the 1-5 Lady Hornets with freshman taking the court at 5 p.m. with JV and varsity to follow. The Laker Soccer team will be back in action today. The...
lakercountry.com
Lakers host Jumpers at Finley Field tonight
The Russell County Lakers will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Finley Field tonight. Both the Lakers and Jumpers enter tonight’s contest at 1-0 after picking up a win in Week 1. The Lakers defeated Adair County 27-14 in Week 1 while Somerset defeated Garrard County 28-14 last week.
lakercountry.com
RCHS hires Rexroat to lead softball program
The interim tag has been removed, as Tonya Rexroat has been hired as the head coach of the Russell County High School Lady Laker Softball team. Rexroat assumed the head coach role on an interim basis earlier this year after the job came open about a month before the season started, and led the Lady Lakers to an 18-11 record and a 16th District Championship.
lakercountry.com
Russell County FFA competes at Kentucky State Fair
Russell County High School FFA members competed in multiple events at the Kentucky State Fair this week. The Dairy Judging team made up of Eli Foley, Will Stephens, Addison Coppage, and Ellie Terry placed 14th overall and Eli Foley was 19th individual with more than 100 contestants. Bryanna Smith competed...
lakercountry.com
Ella Mae Johnson, age 70, of Russell Springs
Ella Mae Johnson, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. She was 70 years of age. Ella was born November 22, 1951, in Russell County, daughter of the late Refus Dowell and Ada Mae Coffey Gentry. She was a Christian lady who attended Mt. Hope Separate Baptist Church. Ella was a devoted caretaker of her family. She was a good cook and loved to work in her flower garden. Ella found great joy being around her grandchildren.
lakercountry.com
59 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 59 new COVID cases in Russell County next week. Neighboring Pulaski County reported 201 new cases, Wayne County reported 84 cases, Adair County reported 70 cases, and Casey County reported 62. Clinton County reported 37 new cases and Cumberland County reported just six...
lakercountry.com
Local 4-H participant earns ribbon at state fair
Another Russell County 4-H youth has earned a ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Dalton Foley received a red ribbon in the 4-H Lawnmower Driving Contest earlier this week. The state fair runs through Sunday, August 28th. You can visit the state fair’s website at kystatefair.org.
lakercountry.com
Russell County unemployment drops nearly one percent
The unemployment rate in Russell County fell nearly one percent from a year ago, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. A new report released on Thursday shows Russell County’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 percent in July 2021 to 5.2 percent in July 2022. While Russell County’s unemployment...
lakercountry.com
Alexander Hill, age 32, of Russell Springs
Alexander “Alex” Hill, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was 32 years of age. Alex was born October 7, 1989, in Somerset. He worked with his dad, Curtis, in the family’s business, Hill’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service. Alex loved spending time with his woman, Bethany. He enjoyed playing with his two dogs, Bear and Hog, that he thought of as “his kids”. He loved driving his Dodge truck and leaving black smoke and tire marks behind.
wymt.com
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower. Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
z93country.com
One Vehicle Accident Causes Problems Yesterday
Main St in Monticello was closed for a few hours Thursday as a vehicle struck and broke a utility pole at the intersection of Main Street and Buster Avenue. Approximately 950 individuals were without power until repairs were made.
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
wymt.com
Man facing drug charges following incident at Southern Kentucky business
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following an incident Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the business, which wasn’t named, following reports the man, later identified as Tanner Sexton, 22, of Monticello, refused to take a drug test and started screaming at other employees.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Has Uptick In New COVID Cases
During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department reported an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in the county. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor, said from August 15th through the 19th there were 405 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations. He said Laurel County remains in the red on the Community Transmission Levels map. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said it is important to get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
lakercountry.com
Wayne County man sentenced to 70 years on rape charges
A Wayne County man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of eight counts of rape. Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard sentenced Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez to the jury-recommended 70 years. A press release from earlier this year by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office said Sanchez repeatedly...
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud in Somerset!
Come along and explore the capital of Lake Cumberland with Great Day Live in Somerset! Host Claudia Coffey and reporters Elle Bottom and Nailah Spencer take you around to explore all of the revitalization happening across town. See the artwork, activities, history, and more! To get more information, click the following links: SomerSplash Waterpark, City of Somerset, Jordan Justice Art, Somerset Tourism, Pulaski County Tourism, International Paranormal Museum, Kentucky Historical Society.
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
