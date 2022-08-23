That's because the visitor's are not seeing the rest of the really "OLD" run down town of St.Augustine with only a Walmart and Target for your shopping pleasure,lol! This town has the worst looking pier in the whole state of Florida and the beaches are not that great until you head futher south. Except for that little 10 whole blocks of OLD town St.Augustine it really doesn't offer much at all and the people are actually alot more friendly at Flager Beach and Daytona for that matter. Most people I talk to are moving out, me included after 18 years of OLD town, to expensive, no real good paying jobs at all, just service jobs, and no real quality of shopping here to speak of. This place is over rated and most people learn that after they have been here a few months.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
Florida was Mentioned in a List of the Best and Worst Places to Live, and Affordability was a Factor
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
RELATED PEOPLE
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
4 cities in Florida to visit this fall
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
IN THIS ARTICLE
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
Grisly Details Revealed After Florida Mail Carrier Gets Mauled By Dogs
An oceanfront Florida home built for an heir to the Coca-Cola Bottling empire is now on the market
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics
This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
St. Petersburg-based property insurance company announces exit from Florida market
First Coast News
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 5