ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 5

Jesse
3d ago

That's because the visitor's are not seeing the rest of the really "OLD" run down town of St.Augustine with only a Walmart and Target for your shopping pleasure,lol! This town has the worst looking pier in the whole state of Florida and the beaches are not that great until you head futher south. Except for that little 10 whole blocks of OLD town St.Augustine it really doesn't offer much at all and the people are actually alot more friendly at Flager Beach and Daytona for that matter. Most people I talk to are moving out, me included after 18 years of OLD town, to expensive, no real good paying jobs at all, just service jobs, and no real quality of shopping here to speak of. This place is over rated and most people learn that after they have been here a few months.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Saint Augustine, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Saint Augustine, FL
Restaurants
Evie M.

Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?

Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
CHIPLEY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

4 cities in Florida to visit this fall

Looking to book an upcoming escape from falling temperatures? Head to Florida!. Florida has long been known as a retirement or “snowbird” state due to its great weather, low turnover, and tax-friendliness—there is no state income tax. However, Florida is also a great state to road trip through. Besides its desirable weather, the ”Sunshine State” has a ridiculous amount of attractions and things to do—so many that you might reconsider why you’ve been living life elsewhere.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#U S#Fresh Fish#Food Drink#Floridian#European
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cltampa.com

An oceanfront Florida home built for an heir to the Coca-Cola Bottling empire is now on the market

An award-winning home built for a member of the Root family, owners of the Coca-Cola Bottling empire, is now for sale in Florida. Located at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd., in Ormond Beach, the luxury oceanfront home was built in 1994 for Chapman J. Root Jr., grandson of Chapman J. Root, who famously created the iconic contoured green glass bottle for Coca-Cola in a nationwide contest back in 1916.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy