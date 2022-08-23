Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLC
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
WCVB
TB12 body coach has small changes you can make for overall health, wellness
BOSTON — Wellness is on full display atTB12 Performance and Recovery Center on Boston’s Boylston Street, where Matt Denning and several other body coaches help people of all ages reach their maximum potential. “Our youngest client is a 5-year-old little boy, and our oldest client is in their...
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors Warn of Testing, Treatment Shortages During Next COVID Surge
Top Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over a likely shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments during the next surge, which could come as early as this fall. Accessing the three could become more difficult as suppliers shift from government to commercial, experts said. Coupled with a potential increase in COVID cases from colder weather and back-to-school, experts say demand could exceed supply.
WCVB
5 for Good: Local businesswoman teaches career skills to people with disabilities
BOSTON — Three and a half years ago, Collette Divitto invited us into her kitchen in downtown Boston. She explained that after graduating from college, she had a hard time finding a job. Born with Down syndrome, she found the right fit in the kitchen, baking cookies. "Baking makes...
WCVB
Donations dwindle, but Salvation Army in Chelsea still seeing demands for food increasing
CHELSEA, Mass. — There are 29 differentSalvation Army locations in Massachusetts, but one of them is responsible for nearly half of the 40 million meals served during the pandemic. Every Tuesday and Thursday, hundreds of people line up at the Salvation Army Chelsea Corps to get food. During the...
WCVB
Revs team up with creative young cancer patients to raise money for research
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bright, artistic minds are going to help cutting-edge scientists. Photography for sale in a pop-up store at the Revolution game on Sept. 17, is going to benefit cancer research.
A Boston affair? City is 22nd most unfaithful in US; Worcester 44th most faithful, study finds
Boston may be known for more than just great sports teams. Apart from being home to the Green Monster, it is also home to some of the nation’s people who are most likely to have an affair in their relationship. But about an hour away, Worcester is home to...
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
westfordcat.org
The Epidemic of 1775, The Bloody Flux: Looking at the Little Picture with Judy Cataldo
WESTFORD — The following press release was shared with WestfordCAT by Linda Greene, museum director of the Westford Historical Society. In the late summer of 1775, a terrible epidemic struck Boston, and much of New England. As the Revolutionary War heated up, and the siege of Boston reached its peak, both armies faced an invisible enemy. Judy Cataldo will join us and explain the disease that was known at the time as the bloody flux. Today, we might know it better by the name dysentery or shigella. The bloody flux was a diarrheal disease that took a terrible toll on the region’s children, including several of Westford’s Col. John Robinson’s children, but now it’s barely remembered, as it’s overshadowed by a smallpox outbreak of the same year.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
WCVB
Meet the pups of the EyeOpener on National Dog Day!
BOSTON — It's National Dog Day, and we want to introduce you to the dogs of the EyeOpener!. Our viewers have been sharing photos of their dogs!
New England has 4 of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com
Two of the celebrations are in Massachusetts. If you can’t get to Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, each fall, there are plenty of similar celebrations across the U.S. Four of the very best are located right here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website...
WCVB
Move-in begins for students a Boston's Emerson College
BOSTON — Massachusetts college students have begun the process of moving into dorms. About 300 first-year students moved into their residences at Emerson College in Boston on Friday. “So excited to start my new life here in Boston,” one student said. The class of 2026 is shaking off...
Elderly woman diagnosed with first Mass. case of West Nile virus in 2022
The woman was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the state this year Thursday afternoon. The patient is a Boston woman in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County,...
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
WCVB
Photos: It's National Dog Day and we LOVE our viewers' pups!
BOSTON — It's National Dog Day! Our furry friends definitely deserve a day of recognition. Take a look at some of our viewers' adorable pups!
WCVB
Needles littered in Roxbury park near troubled 'Mass. and Cass'
BOSTON — Walking across Boston's Clifford Park, a community activist points out drug needles and related paraphernalia. "A bag that has heroin in it," Domingos DaRosa said as he pointed to one of the many items scattered on the ground. DaRosa, a youth football coach and a former at-large...
WCVB
Tune in to Very Local Presents: More to Explore starting Sept. 5th for an exclusive look at Very Local original series
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beginning Labor Day, Sept. 5, WCVB will be showcasing some of the best Very Local series every day at 3 p.m.Very Local is a new streaming channel where you can watch WCVB news, weather and Very Local original series for free. Tune in all week at...
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
