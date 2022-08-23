ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors Warn of Testing, Treatment Shortages During Next COVID Surge

Top Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over a likely shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments during the next surge, which could come as early as this fall. Accessing the three could become more difficult as suppliers shift from government to commercial, experts said. Coupled with a potential increase in COVID cases from colder weather and back-to-school, experts say demand could exceed supply.
westfordcat.org

The Epidemic of 1775, The Bloody Flux: Looking at the Little Picture with Judy Cataldo

WESTFORD — The following press release was shared with WestfordCAT by Linda Greene, museum director of the Westford Historical Society. In the late summer of 1775, a terrible epidemic struck Boston, and much of New England. As the Revolutionary War heated up, and the siege of Boston reached its peak, both armies faced an invisible enemy. Judy Cataldo will join us and explain the disease that was known at the time as the bloody flux. Today, we might know it better by the name dysentery or shigella. The bloody flux was a diarrheal disease that took a terrible toll on the region’s children, including several of Westford’s Col. John Robinson’s children, but now it’s barely remembered, as it’s overshadowed by a smallpox outbreak of the same year.
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
WCVB

Move-in begins for students a Boston's Emerson College

BOSTON — Massachusetts college students have begun the process of moving into dorms. About 300 first-year students moved into their residences at Emerson College in Boston on Friday. “So excited to start my new life here in Boston,” one student said. The class of 2026 is shaking off...
WCVB

Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out

BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
The Bedford Citizen

Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement

Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
WCVB

Needles littered in Roxbury park near troubled 'Mass. and Cass'

BOSTON — Walking across Boston's Clifford Park, a community activist points out drug needles and related paraphernalia. "A bag that has heroin in it," Domingos DaRosa said as he pointed to one of the many items scattered on the ground. DaRosa, a youth football coach and a former at-large...
Boston

Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.

"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
