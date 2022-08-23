Read full article on original website
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: September 2022
Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in September 2022. This month, we say farewell to summer and its favorite foodie fundraiser, Houston Restaurant Weeks, which runs through Labor Day (so you still have some time to eat good for charity).
hellowoodlands.com
A Night of Illumination Awaits at the Popular H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX – One of the most beloved wine events is back to wind down this year’s Wine & Food Week events in The Woodlands. The 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street takes place Thursday, October 6th. The theme this year is “Illuminated,” and this...
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Revel in the return of the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival in Dickinson
Mark your Labor Day weekend at the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival featuring live music, markets and more in Dickinson on Saturday, September 3 & Sunday, September 4, 2022. Back for the first time since Hurricane Harvey, the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival returns to the...
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, this Houston bakery is still recovering
The owners of Three Brothers Bakery know that they haven't seen their last disaster.
cw39.com
Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
Cuchara in Montrose to open new Mexican breakfast spot in September on Fairview Street
Cucharita, described as a Mexican breakfast spot, will open at 315 Fairview St., Houston, sometime in September. (Courtesy Cuchara) As officials with the Montrose Mexican eatery Cuchara prepare for the venue's 10-year anniversary, a new venture is also opening soon across the street. Cucharita, described as a Mexican breakfast spot,...
Manna to relocate to Old Town Tomball, expand bakery into sit-down eatery
The new Commerce Street relocation is under renovations as of publication to add a patio and update the facade of the building, chef Christin Morse said. (Rendering courtesy Christin Morse) Manna, an artisan bakery, will relocate from 24441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, to 306 Commerce St., Tomball, this fall, according to...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Baytown to Become New Home of Tropical Smoothie Cafe
A drive-thru will provide convenient access for diners to grab a healthy smoothie, wrap, or salad.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Southern Smoke Festival Returns After Two-Year Absence With Over 60 Chefs
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, chef Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Festival is back — and it will be big. This year, the festival is a three-day affair that takes place October 21 through October 23, and it will feature over 60 chefs from around the country.
Click2Houston.com
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston
We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event | Houston
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing...
houstoniamag.com
Houston Has the Highest Percentage of Infested Homes in the Nation
In Houston, we’re constantly winning. From topping the charts in having the least annoying neighbors and best housing markets to being among the best destinations for digital nomads, annual movers, and college graduates, we’re racking up top spots in every category. But not every win is worth celebrating;...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
