ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Taking the Long View with State Investments

Taking the long view has helped South Dakota state investments grow. The state Investment Council reported to the legislatures Executive Board this week that the return on the nineteen billion dollars held by the state declined by under one percent so farm this year. But that was more than twelve percent higher than the benchmark national returns.
ECONOMY
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Several SD highways will have slower speed zones

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
TODD COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Burden#Sales Taxes#South Dakota#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
wnax.com

SD State Investments Holding Their Own

The Executive Board of the South Dakota legislature got an update on state investments at their meeting in Pierre yesterday. (Tuesday) Greg Kulesa, Chairman of the South Dakota Investment Council, gave the overview….. Kulesa says the fund held its own in a very negative year…. The bulk of...
PIERRE, SD
wnax.com

Corrections Job Vacancies Continue

The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says its connected to problems in the department…. Wasko told the committee, meeting yesterday (Wednesday) in Pierre, their vacancies have grown….. Wasko says...
PIERRE, SD
wnax.com

Iowa Corn Growers To Set Policy During Grass Roots Summit

Iowa Corn Growers Association will begin developing policy next week when delegates gather for the annual Grass Roots Summit. Iowa Corn Growers Association chairman of the board, Lance Lillibridge says it is an exciting time for corn growers. Lillibridge says the use of the popular herbicide Atrazine remains a hot issue for corn growers. He says the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a significant reduction in the use of Atrazine. The Iowa Corn Growers official says the commodity organization will be hosting a series of nicknamed “Pay Dirt” forums at the Farm Progress Show that begins on Tuesday. Lillibridge says forums will cover a variety of topics from the farm bill to conservation methods, to politics, and even beer. Lillibridge says the forums will be held in the administrative building near the center of the Farm Progress Show grounds.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Professional Farmer Crop Tour Sees Lower Yield Potential

Early reports from the Professional Farmer Crop Tour occurring this week shows a reduction in possible corn and soybean yield production, especially in areas of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. Brian Grete is with Pro Farmer and is participating on the crop tour. He says the yield potential for South Dakota is down this year compared to last year’s production estimates. The area hasn’t seen much rainfall this year, and reports show a reduction of corn ears, and in some places, corn ears don’t have any kernels of grain on the cob. Crop scouts call the results “disappointing.” Grete is scouting the eastern corn belt states of Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. He says the crop looks good but is not meeting the standards from a year ago. Grete says the eastern corn belt should produce an above average crop.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Protecting South Dakota’s Water Resources

The major drought underway in most of the western parts of the US show the value of water and resource management. South Dakota Department of Ag and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts says the state is in a good spot…. Roberts says the state’s ground water is also adequate…....
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Ways to save money at the South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the South Dakota State Fair offered tips on how to save money during the fair. Save on gate admission by purchasing your grandstand tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets purchased prior to Sept. 1, include gate admission. Grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling 866.605.3247, online at www.sdstatefair.com, or at the grandstand ticket office.
HURON, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?

When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter

SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
ENVIRONMENT
sdpb.org

Analysis: Government Accountability Board and a heated roundtable in Spearfish

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our political junkies today are Michael Card Ph.D., he's emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota, and Jon Schaff Ph.D., is professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eastern SD tourism outpacing west so far this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pent-up demand fueled the 2021 tourism season in South Dakota as the state hit $4.4 billion in visitor spending and $345 million in state sales tax collections. The numbers posted so far this year won’t likely beat 2021. But when compared to a pre-COVID-19...
TRAVEL
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy