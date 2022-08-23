Early reports from the Professional Farmer Crop Tour occurring this week shows a reduction in possible corn and soybean yield production, especially in areas of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. Brian Grete is with Pro Farmer and is participating on the crop tour. He says the yield potential for South Dakota is down this year compared to last year’s production estimates. The area hasn’t seen much rainfall this year, and reports show a reduction of corn ears, and in some places, corn ears don’t have any kernels of grain on the cob. Crop scouts call the results “disappointing.” Grete is scouting the eastern corn belt states of Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. He says the crop looks good but is not meeting the standards from a year ago. Grete says the eastern corn belt should produce an above average crop.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO