wnax.com
Taking the Long View with State Investments
Taking the long view has helped South Dakota state investments grow. The state Investment Council reported to the legislatures Executive Board this week that the return on the nineteen billion dollars held by the state declined by under one percent so farm this year. But that was more than twelve percent higher than the benchmark national returns.
drgnews.com
Let the building begin for the Yellowstone Senior Living complex in Fort Pierre
Ground has been broken (Aug. 2022) and construction can begin on the new Yellowstone Senior Living complex being built in Fort Pierre. Business Development Director for HME Management Bobbie Bohlen says when she first started looking into building in Fort Pierre, workforce housing was the goal. Bohlen sees the Yellowstone...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KELOLAND TV
Several SD highways will have slower speed zones
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
wnax.com
SD State Investments Holding Their Own
The Executive Board of the South Dakota legislature got an update on state investments at their meeting in Pierre yesterday. (Tuesday) Greg Kulesa, Chairman of the South Dakota Investment Council, gave the overview….. Kulesa says the fund held its own in a very negative year…. The bulk of...
wnax.com
Corrections Job Vacancies Continue
The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says its connected to problems in the department…. Wasko told the committee, meeting yesterday (Wednesday) in Pierre, their vacancies have grown….. Wasko says...
wnax.com
Iowa Corn Growers To Set Policy During Grass Roots Summit
Iowa Corn Growers Association will begin developing policy next week when delegates gather for the annual Grass Roots Summit. Iowa Corn Growers Association chairman of the board, Lance Lillibridge says it is an exciting time for corn growers. Lillibridge says the use of the popular herbicide Atrazine remains a hot issue for corn growers. He says the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a significant reduction in the use of Atrazine. The Iowa Corn Growers official says the commodity organization will be hosting a series of nicknamed “Pay Dirt” forums at the Farm Progress Show that begins on Tuesday. Lillibridge says forums will cover a variety of topics from the farm bill to conservation methods, to politics, and even beer. Lillibridge says the forums will be held in the administrative building near the center of the Farm Progress Show grounds.
wnax.com
Professional Farmer Crop Tour Sees Lower Yield Potential
Early reports from the Professional Farmer Crop Tour occurring this week shows a reduction in possible corn and soybean yield production, especially in areas of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. Brian Grete is with Pro Farmer and is participating on the crop tour. He says the yield potential for South Dakota is down this year compared to last year’s production estimates. The area hasn’t seen much rainfall this year, and reports show a reduction of corn ears, and in some places, corn ears don’t have any kernels of grain on the cob. Crop scouts call the results “disappointing.” Grete is scouting the eastern corn belt states of Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. He says the crop looks good but is not meeting the standards from a year ago. Grete says the eastern corn belt should produce an above average crop.
wnax.com
Protecting South Dakota’s Water Resources
The major drought underway in most of the western parts of the US show the value of water and resource management. South Dakota Department of Ag and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts says the state is in a good spot…. Roberts says the state’s ground water is also adequate…....
dakotanewsnow.com
Ways to save money at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the South Dakota State Fair offered tips on how to save money during the fair. Save on gate admission by purchasing your grandstand tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets purchased prior to Sept. 1, include gate admission. Grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling 866.605.3247, online at www.sdstatefair.com, or at the grandstand ticket office.
How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?
When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter
SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
sdpb.org
Analysis: Government Accountability Board and a heated roundtable in Spearfish
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our political junkies today are Michael Card Ph.D., he's emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota, and Jon Schaff Ph.D., is professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
KELOLAND TV
Eastern SD tourism outpacing west so far this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pent-up demand fueled the 2021 tourism season in South Dakota as the state hit $4.4 billion in visitor spending and $345 million in state sales tax collections. The numbers posted so far this year won’t likely beat 2021. But when compared to a pre-COVID-19...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
The Staggering Student Debt In South Dakota Is Astonishing
To say that students across the U.S. are being crushed by debt is not an exaggeration. My nephew is one of those young adults battling a monster that will follow him far into his future. So when I took a look at Wallet Hub's latest study on the States with...
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
